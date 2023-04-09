50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports College

MEN’S GOLF: Ben Corbid wins Upper Iowa Spring Invite, Beavers take 2nd as team

BSU_Golf web art
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:20 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa – The Bemidji State men's golf team narrowed the gap to first place but fell just two strokes behind the lead squad to claim second at the Upper Iowa Spring Invite on Saturday afternoon at the Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo, Iowa.

Senior Ben Corbid finished one stroke under par to win his first collegiate tournament, posting the best score of round two at 70.

Kirkwood Community College maintained its first-place lead after day one to win the tournament, shooting 604 (295-309) on the par 72 course. The Beavers cut into a wide 10-stroke gap on day two with the best score of the day at 301, finishing in second at 606 (305-301).

Corbid jumped three places with his 70-stroke day two to win the competition with a two-day score of 143 (73-70). Kolby Shackelford of Kirkwood finished in second at 146 (69-77). Freshman Rylin Petry of BSU and Gannon Hall of Kirkwood tied for third, both shooting 147 (73-74).

Corbid tied for first in the field in par-three scoring (3.00) and par-four scoring (4.10). He was also among the leaders in pars (24) and birdies (five), while sinking one of only five eagles during the tournament.

Petry continued his great stretch to start the spring with his fourth straight top-five finish. He tied for the lead in par-five scoring (4.38) and was third in birdies (seven). Freshman Caden Lick finished with six fewer strokes on day two to finish third for the BSU team and tied for 13th at 154 (+10). Lick did well in par-four scoring, finishing third at 4.20. Fifth-year TJ Raden and junior Jack Southard rounded out the team, with both finishing at 163. Southard was one of the five golfers to record an eagle.

The Beavers return to action at the Natural State Golf Classic on Apr. 17-18 at the Cypress Creek Golf Club in Cabot, Ark.

