MEN’S GOLF: Bemidji State’s Ben Corbid wins NSIC Golfer of the Week

BURNSVILLE – Ben Corbid has started his spring season in style.

The Bemidji State men's golf fifth-year was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Golfer of the Week on Wednesday after placing second at the Maverick Spring Invite.

Corbid was strong right out of the gate in the opening round, as he shot a 3-under 69 and was tied for third. He then found his stride down the stretch of the final round to come in with an even-par 72. He closed the tournament with birdies on holes 17 and 18 that helped him move into second.

Corbid compiled rounds of 69-72 for a 141 (-3) to come in second and was just three strokes back of first. He was the top finisher from the NSIC, as the Beavers were one of seven teams in the field in Arizona from the NSIC.

Bemidji State fifth-year Ben Corbid sinks a putt at the 15th green during the BSU Invite on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Corbid carded 11 birdies over the two days, with six on the first day and five on day two. His strong results helped the Beavers move from third to second as a team. Bemidji State came away with consistent rounds of 292-293 for a 585, while pulling to within eight shots of the top spot.

With his opening round 69 on Monday, Corbid posted his third round of the 2022-23 season below 70. Corbid's lowest round of 67 occurred during the BSU Invite (Sep. 12-13). He then added a round of 68 to close the fall at the Washburn Invite (Oct. 3-4).

Of the six events this season, Corbid has now finished in the top 20 four times, three times in the top 10 and twice inside the top five.