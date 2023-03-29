99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

MEN'S GOLF: Bemidji State impresses at NSIC Preview, claims 3rd place

The Bemidji State men's golf team took third place at the NSIC Preview on Monday and Tuesday.

BSU_Golf web art
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:24 PM

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – In a field full of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference foes, the Bemidji State men’s golf team finished among the best.

The Beavers took third place at the two-day NSIC Preview Invitational at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo. The team of Rylin Petry, Jack Southard, Ben Corbid, TJ Raden and Koby Kuenzel finished with a score of 601, just 17 strokes behind first-place Central Missouri.

Petry improved on his day one score of 74 by two strokes. His even-par round was highlighted with a birdie on the first hole. Southard also shot even par in his second round. His two-day score of 74-42 was tied with Petry for a team-best and was good enough for fifth in the field.

Corbid finished four strokes above par in his second round, totaling a score of 155 (79-76). Raden wasn’t far behind at 157 (77-80), with Kuenzel rounding out the group at 158 (76-82).

BSU had a second team of five in the field of 20. Caden Lick’s two-day score of 148 (76-72) was good enough for 10th overall. He finished even par on day two with five birdies.

Logan Schoepp (82-73), Tate Usher (77-85), Alex Iverson (83-82) and Gus Vatnsdal (83-84) joined Lick for a team total of 629, which was good enough to tie for 15th place.

Bemidji State will compete in The Mule, a Central Missouri tournament beginning April 3 in Warrensburg, Mo., at Mules National Golf Club.

