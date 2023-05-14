MEN’S GOLF: Bemidji State finishes 20th at Super Regional; Petry, Corbid top 40
An unforgettable Bemidji State season has concluded. Rylin Petry posted the best individual finish for BSU, with Ben Corbid right behind him. Logan Schoepp had the best BSU round on Saturday.
WINONA – An unforgettable Bemidji State men’s golf season has come to an end.
The Beavers completed their journey at the NCAA Midwest/Central Super Regional on Saturday, finishing in 20th place of 20 competing teams. BSU’s three-round team total of 900 sits right behind 18th-place Missouri Southern State (898) and 19th-place Davenport (899).
Bemidji State carded a team total of 296 on Saturday, its best daily finish at the three-day event.
Grand Valley State won the team title with a collective total of 857. Missouri S&T (875), Maryville (877), Washburn (878), Henderson State (881) and Southern Arkansas (881) join GVSU in advancing to the NCAA Division II Championship, slated for May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes Country Club in Warren, Ohio.
Rylin Petry posted the best individual finish for BSU at the tournament, carding a three-day total of 222 to finish in a tie for 33rd. Ben Corbid was right behind him, shooting 223 to place in a tie for 37th. Logan Schoepp tied for 61st with a three-round 226, Caden Lick tied for 82nd with his 229, and Jack Southard finished 107th with a 244.
ADVERTISEMENT
Schoepp had the best Bemidji State performance on Saturday, carding a 1-over-par 72. Petry and Lick were next up with 74s, and Corbid compiled a 76 to close out the team score. Southard finished with an 84 for the Beavers.
Grand Valley State’s Charles Delong earned medalist honors with the best individual performance of the regional, a 6-under-par 207.
Bemidji State graduates fifth-years Corbid and TJ Raden from the program. Seniors Alex Iverson, Seth Schricker and Gus Vatnsdal may return for their fifth season or depart from the program.
Team Results
1-Grand Valley State 857; 2-Missouri S&T 875; 3-Maryville 877; 4-Washburn 878; 5-Henderson State 881; 5-Southern Arkansas 881; 5-Harding 881; 8-Findlay 883; 9-Ferris State 884; 10-Wayne State (Mich.) 886; 11-Central Missouri 889; 11-Central Oklahoma 889; 13-Northeastern State 891; 13-Southwestern Oklahoma State 891; 15-Ashland 892; 16-McKendree 893; 17-Missouri-St. Louis 894; 18-Missouri Southern State 898; 19-Davenport 899; 20-Bemidji State 900.
ADVERTISEMENT