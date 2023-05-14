MEN’S GOLF: Bemidji State finishes 20th at Super Regional; Petry, Corbid top 40

WINONA – An unforgettable Bemidji State men’s golf season has come to an end.

The Beavers completed their journey at the NCAA Midwest/Central Super Regional on Saturday, finishing in 20th place of 20 competing teams. BSU’s three-round team total of 900 sits right behind 18th-place Missouri Southern State (898) and 19th-place Davenport (899).

Bemidji State carded a team total of 296 on Saturday, its best daily finish at the three-day event.

Grand Valley State won the team title with a collective total of 857. Missouri S&T (875), Maryville (877), Washburn (878), Henderson State (881) and Southern Arkansas (881) join GVSU in advancing to the NCAA Division II Championship, slated for May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes Country Club in Warren, Ohio.

Rylin Petry posted the best individual finish for BSU at the tournament, carding a three-day total of 222 to finish in a tie for 33rd. Ben Corbid was right behind him, shooting 223 to place in a tie for 37th. Logan Schoepp tied for 61st with a three-round 226, Caden Lick tied for 82nd with his 229, and Jack Southard finished 107th with a 244.

Schoepp had the best Bemidji State performance on Saturday, carding a 1-over-par 72. Petry and Lick were next up with 74s, and Corbid compiled a 76 to close out the team score. Southard finished with an 84 for the Beavers.

Grand Valley State’s Charles Delong earned medalist honors with the best individual performance of the regional, a 6-under-par 207.

Bemidji State graduates fifth-years Corbid and TJ Raden from the program. Seniors Alex Iverson, Seth Schricker and Gus Vatnsdal may return for their fifth season or depart from the program.

Team Results

1-Grand Valley State 857; 2-Missouri S&T 875; 3-Maryville 877; 4-Washburn 878; 5-Henderson State 881; 5-Southern Arkansas 881; 5-Harding 881; 8-Findlay 883; 9-Ferris State 884; 10-Wayne State (Mich.) 886; 11-Central Missouri 889; 11-Central Oklahoma 889; 13-Northeastern State 891; 13-Southwestern Oklahoma State 891; 15-Ashland 892; 16-McKendree 893; 17-Missouri-St. Louis 894; 18-Missouri Southern State 898; 19-Davenport 899; 20-Bemidji State 900.