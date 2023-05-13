MEN’S GOLF: Bemidji State falls to 20th, 20 strokes off championship cut at Super Regional

WINONA – The Bemidji State men’s golf team saw its dreams of reaching the national championship take a significant hit on Friday at the NCAA Midwest/Central Super Regional.

The Beavers, once again facing off against a 20-team field at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, lost ground in the race for the top six spots and a berth at the NCAA Division II Championship. BSU slipped from 14th to 20th in the standings, but more importantly, Bemidji State moved from five strokes back of sixth place to 20.

The result? It will require a Herculean effort for the Beavers to make up the ground necessary to reach the national championship field.

BSU posted a team score of 307 on Friday, producing a two-day total of 604. Grand Valley State (563), Maryville (579) and Henderson State (582) round out the top three team scores.

Ben Corbid and Caden Lick (75) had the best individual rounds for Bemidji State on Friday, each finishing four strokes over par. Rylin Petry was next with a 7-over-par 78, and Logan Schoepp closed the team score with an 8-over 79. Jack Southard also competed for the Beavers and carded an 80.

In the individual field, Petry tumbled significantly from his perch. Entering the day in a tie for seventh place – within range of a potential individual berth to the national championship – Petry slipped to a tie for 36th (+6). Corbid leapfrogged Petry and is now the lowest-scoring BSU individual, sitting in a tie for 29th (+5).

Schoepp, Lick and Southard are tied for 84th, 90th and 103rd, respectively, in the individual competition.

Grand Valley State’s Charles Delong (-6), Nick Krueger (-5) and Drew Coble (-4) pace the individual leaderboard.

The top six teams at the Super Regional advance to the NCAA Division II Championship, slated for May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes Country Club in Warren, Ohio. The top two individual finishers not on an advancing team will also reach the Division II Championship field.

BSU will tee the ball up once more for the final day of the event on Saturday, May 13, back in Winona.

Team Results

1-Grand Valley State 563; 2-Maryville 579; 3-Henderson State 582; 3-Washburn 582; 5-Findlay 583; 6-Ashland 584; 6-Harding 584; 8-Missouri S&T 586; 9-Southern Arkansas 590; 10-Wayne State (Mich.) 592; 10-Ferris State 592; 12-Central Oklahoma 595; 13-Central Missouri 596; 13-Missouri-St. Louis 596; 13-Southwestern Oklahoma State 596; 16-Davenport 598; 17-McKendree 601; 18-Northeastern State 602; 18-Missouri Southern State 602; 20-Bemidji State 604.