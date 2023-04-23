MEN’S GOLF: Beavers win 1st NSIC Championship since 2000, advance to Super Regional

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – A decades-long drought has come to an end.

The Bemidji State men’s golf team won its 16th NSIC Championship in program history on Sunday, BSU’s first since 2000. The Beavers are heading to the NCAA Super Regional in Winona for the first time since 2012.

BSU topped rival Winona State by one stroke, finishing with a team score of 880 over three rounds of play. The Warriors were right on Bemidji State’s heels with their team score of 881.

“Really proud of this team and the incredible effort,” BSU head coach Ekren Miller said. “This was a long time coming. We put in time and effort and got rewarded. Solid performance by our three freshmen to earn All-Tournament Team, and overall, this was just a great team playing together.

“The scores throughout each round weren't high by anyone, which was key. That's what we needed and needed to go lower today. That early lead really helped us, as in the end it was a challenge to close it out. We earned that championship, and it was exciting to see the end result."

Freshman Rylin Petry and Caden Lick had the best individual performances for the Beavers, each shooting 219 over the three rounds of competition to tie for the second-best individual finish in the field. Fellow freshman Logan Schoepp was right behind them, shooting a 220 to claim sole possession of fifth place.

“Super excited for this win as a team,” Petry said. “We battled hard and stayed in it for three days. We aren't done yet, onto regionals.”

"It feels amazing that I can contribute to this team's success,” Lick added. “Just to see everyone happy is something special. I want to say thank you to everyone that has supported us as well.”

All three Bemidji State freshmen made the all-conference tournament team with their top-five finishes. Winona State’s Gabe Goodman earned medalist honors with the best individual finish, shooting 213 during the three-day championships. Minnesota State’s Jack Klimek tied Petry and Lick with his 219 to place second and join the all-tournament group.

Fifth-year Ben Corbid rounded out BSU’s team score with a 222 to finish seventh. Junior Jack Southard shot 227 over the three days and tied for 14th but did not factor into the team score.

“It takes the whole team to take home this title, and it was hard-earned," Corbid said. “We put in a lot of hours to make this dream happen. I'm proud of our guys.”

Bemidji State’s season will continue in a couple weeks at the NCAA Super Regional, scheduled for May 11-13 at The Bridges Golf Club in Winona.

Coming soon, an inside look at how the Beavers won their first NSIC Championship in 23 years.

Team Results

1-Bemidji State 880; 2-Winona State 881; 3-Minnesota State 900; 4-Concordia-St. Paul 904; 5-Sioux Falls 921; 6-Upper Iowa 938; 7-Minnesota Crookston 943; 8-U-Mary 948; 9-Augustana 953; 10-Minot State 973.