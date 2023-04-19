MEN’S GOLF: Beavers take fourth in final tune-up before NSIC Championships

CABOT, Ariz. – The Bemidji State men’s golf team geared up for the postseason with one more trip to the desert.

The Beavers took fourth place at the Natural State Golf Classic at Cypress Creek Golf Club in Cabot, Ariz. Rylin Petry paced the Beavers in a tie for third place.

Petry carded a 2-under-par third round on Tuesday to finish even for the tournament. She recorded a 69 in his first round, then a 77 in his second on Monday. His 3-under-par round was the lowest in the field on the first day of the tournament. He collected 38 pars, seven birdies and an eagle.

Caden Lick tied for 19th overall with a 78-72-77 three-round score. His even-par second round led him to a total of 227. Ben Corbid was three strokes behind at 230 (76-76-78). Jack Southard (80-76-77) and Tanner Wanous (78-82-78) rounded out the Beavers’ team scores at 233 and 238, respectively.

Logan Schoepp competed individually. He tied for 32nd in the field, carding a three-round total of 233 (81-77-75).

Bemidji State will compete in the three-day Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships beginning Friday, April 21, in Blue Springs, Mo.

Team Results

1-Henderson State 869; 2-Southern Arkansas 889; 3-Harding University 895; 4-Bemidji State 904; 5-Arkansas Tech 909; 6-SE Oklahoma State 912; 7-Northwest Oklahoma State 915; 8-Southern Nazarene 920; 9-Hendrix College 933; 10-Arkansas Monticello 938.

