MEN’S GOLF: Beavers take 2nd at Maverick Spring Invite, Corbid and Petry top 5

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Backed by strong performances from both Ben Corbid and Rylin Petry, the Bemidji State men's golf team climbed to second during the final round of the Maverick Spring Invite on Tuesday at the Palm Valley Golf Club.

The Beavers were consistent throughout the tournament. After opening with a 292 on Monday, Bemidji State came back with a 293 on Tuesday to card a combined 585. That helped BSU pass Missouri Western State by three strokes to place second.

Concordia-St. Paul claimed the title with a 577 in the nine-team field. Of the nine teams, six were from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Corbid was even on Tuesday to finish with a 3-under 141 over the two rounds and place second. He was the highest finisher from the NSIC. Petry came back even stronger on day two after opening with a 1-over 73, shooting 1-under with a 71 on Tuesday to post an even 144 to tie for fifth.

Bemidji State ended up with three golfers in the top 10 as TJ Raden, competing as an individual, tied for ninth, firing a 1-over 73 each round to post a 2-over 146.

Corbid carded solid rounds of 69-72 for his 141 to finish just three strokes back of the top spot. Missouri Western State's Marius Dosiere claimed the individual title with a 6-under 138. Corbid collected four birdies, including coming back from a double bogey on hole 16 and finishing with birdies on holes 17 and 18.

Petry posted rounds of 73-71 for his 144 to tie for fifth and was just two strokes back of a top-three result. During his 1-under 71 on Tuesday, Petry sank two birdies over the front nine. Over the back nine, Petry caught fire after a bogey. On hole 11, he hit an eagle, then added birdies on holes 15 and 18 to close with a 2-under on the back nine.

Jack Southard was close to a top 10 finish carding 2-over rounds of 74 both days for a 4-over 148 to tie for 11th.

Logan Schoepp tied for 30th after opening with a 76. He carded a 78 Tuesday for a two-day total of 154. During the second round, Schoepp came away with four total birdies, with three coming on the front nine.

Rounding out the five counting scores for the Beavers was Caden Lick, who tied for 34th with rounds of 80-76 for a 156. Lick fired 38s on both the front nine and back nine for his 76 on Tuesday. He added two birdies and 10 pars during the final round.

Raden was pushing for a top-three finish throughout the day. He was on a par roll throughout the front nine with eight, while adding a birdie on hole two. Over the back nine, he added two early birdies around a couple of bogeys and a double bogey for a 2-over finish over the final nine holes. Overall, he finished with a pair of 73s for a 2-over 146 to tie for ninth.

Koby Kuenzel, competing as an individual, fired a pair of 75s for a 150 to tie for 20th. Kuenzel came out strong over the front nine, hitting three birdies for a 1-under. He then added another birdie early on the back nine before finishing with a 4-over to card his 3-over 75 on the day.

Rounding out the individuals for the Beavers was Tate Usher, who had rounds of 78-74 for a 152 to tie for 24th. It was a strong second day for Usher, as he posted two birdies over the front nine and overall had 13 pars on the day for his 2-over 74 on Tuesday.

Bemidji State will return to the course at the end of the month, competing in the NSIC Preview on Mar. 27-28 at the Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo.