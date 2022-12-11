SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wolves catch fire from downtown, scorch Beavers 89-67

BSU allowed Northern State to score 89 points behind a 17-for-30 performance from 3-point range, which led into Bemidji State’s 89-67 loss in Aberdeen, S.D.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 10, 2022 07:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Offense wasn’t the problem for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team on Saturday.

One day after scoring a season-low 49 points, which is tied for the program’s lowest total since November 2016, the Beavers shot 45.2% and had four players reach double figures.

No, Saturday’s problem came on defense, where BSU allowed Northern State to score 89 points behind a 17-for-30 performance from 3-point range, which led into Bemidji State’s 89-67 loss in Aberdeen, S.D.

The two sides traded leads early on, but the Wolves (8-3, 4-1 NSIC) soon separated with an 18-2 run that gave them a commanding 24-10 advantage. Even so, the Beavers (5-5, 1-4 NSIC) went into halftime trailing 43-33, and they rallied within 43-37 with an 11-3 run that bridged the halves.

But there was no slowing the NSU offense, which pulled away by shooting 60.7% from the floor and 60% from deep during the second half. The difference hit as many as 27 late before Northern State settled into the comfortable 22-point victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dalton Albrecht paced BSU with 19 points, while Johnny Tennyson added a career-high 13. Brayden Williams (11 points) and Brandon Christlieb (10) also hit double-digits.

Sam Masten (20 points) and Augustin Reede (17) points led the Wolves to the win.

Bemidji State is back home to the BSU Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, against U-Mary.

Northern State 89, Bemidji State 67

BSU 33 34 -- 67

NSU 43 46 -- 89

BEMIDJI STATE -- Albrecht 19, Tennyson 13, Williams 11, Christlieb 10, Lowman 7, Olson 3, Kone 2, Ijadimbola 2. Totals: 28-62 FGs, 8-27 3-pt. FGs, 3-5 FTs.

NORTHERN STATE -- Masten 20, Reede 17, Belka 11, Dilling 11, Nhial 9, Moni 8, Busch 6, Bergan 3, Longstreet 2, Okoh 2. Totals: 32-58 FGs, 17-30 3-pt. FGs, 8-9 FTs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report