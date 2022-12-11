MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wolves catch fire from downtown, scorch Beavers 89-67

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Offense wasn’t the problem for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team on Saturday.

One day after scoring a season-low 49 points, which is tied for the program’s lowest total since November 2016, the Beavers shot 45.2% and had four players reach double figures.

No, Saturday’s problem came on defense, where BSU allowed Northern State to score 89 points behind a 17-for-30 performance from 3-point range, which led into Bemidji State’s 89-67 loss in Aberdeen, S.D.

The two sides traded leads early on, but the Wolves (8-3, 4-1 NSIC) soon separated with an 18-2 run that gave them a commanding 24-10 advantage. Even so, the Beavers (5-5, 1-4 NSIC) went into halftime trailing 43-33, and they rallied within 43-37 with an 11-3 run that bridged the halves.

But there was no slowing the NSU offense, which pulled away by shooting 60.7% from the floor and 60% from deep during the second half. The difference hit as many as 27 late before Northern State settled into the comfortable 22-point victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dalton Albrecht paced BSU with 19 points, while Johnny Tennyson added a career-high 13. Brayden Williams (11 points) and Brandon Christlieb (10) also hit double-digits.

Sam Masten (20 points) and Augustin Reede (17) points led the Wolves to the win.

Bemidji State is back home to the BSU Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, against U-Mary.

Northern State 89, Bemidji State 67

BSU 33 34 -- 67

NSU 43 46 -- 89

BEMIDJI STATE -- Albrecht 19, Tennyson 13, Williams 11, Christlieb 10, Lowman 7, Olson 3, Kone 2, Ijadimbola 2. Totals: 28-62 FGs, 8-27 3-pt. FGs, 3-5 FTs.

NORTHERN STATE -- Masten 20, Reede 17, Belka 11, Dilling 11, Nhial 9, Moni 8, Busch 6, Bergan 3, Longstreet 2, Okoh 2. Totals: 32-58 FGs, 17-30 3-pt. FGs, 8-9 FTs.