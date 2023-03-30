MEN’S BASKETBALL: Transfer portal claims 2 Bemidji State sophomores

The Bemidji State men’s basketball team will have some shoes to fill in order to live up to its breakout 2022-23 season.

Along with replacing graduating seniors Mohamed Kone and RJ Smith, the Beavers have two more roster vacancies following the departures of Jayce Lowman and Brandon Christlieb. The sophomore guards entered the transfer portal, per Verbal Commits.

Christlieb started in 12 of the 17 games he played for BSU last season. He averaged 7.8 points per game in 19.7 minutes. The Ashley, Ind., native also had 38 boards, 20 assists and 10 steals.

Bemidji State sophomore Jayce Lowman (20) dribbles with the ball during the first half against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Lowman played significant minutes in both seasons with BSU. He averaged 4.5 points in 13.9 minutes per game during his second campaign. Lowman, a Mandan, N.D. native, exits with a career 3.9 points per game average in two seasons. He totaled 40 assists, 39 rebounds and 13 steals as well. He started in two of the 46 career games he played.

Sophomore Jalen Dearring played in 10 games for Bemidji State before transferring after the first semester of the 2022-23 season. He’s also listed as a transfer portal entrant. He averaged 3.1 points per game at BSU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Christlieb and Lowman have two years of eligibility remaining. Neither has committed to a new school as of Thursday, March 30.

