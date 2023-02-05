MEN’S BASKETBALL: Sutherland, Kone lead Beavers to 90-71 win over U-Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. -- John Sutherland and Mohamed Kone combined for 48 points Saturday night to lead the Bemidji State men’s basketball team past the University of Mary 90-71.

The victory completed a weekend road sweep for the Beavers, who clinched a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference playoff berth one night earlier at Minot State.

Bemidji State (16-8, 11-7 NSIC) improved to 5-6 in road games and won for the 11th time in its last 14 starts. BSU has won three straight and four of its last five games on the road.

The Marauders (11-11, 7-11 NSIC) had no answers for the Beavers on this night. BSU went on a 24-2 run to open an impressive 32-6 lead. During that stretch, the Beavers forced five turnovers, with Brayden Williams coming away with two steals. After going eight minutes without scoring, Jeremiah Jones made a triple to end the dry spell for Mary. The Marauders started to find their footing after trading off triples with the Beavers, but it was still a healthy 45-28 lead for Bemidji State at the half.

Sutherland finished with 26 points and Kone added 22. Dalton Albrecht chipped in 17. The Beavers made 35 of 64 shots from the field.

BSU will host Northern State at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Minnesota State Moorhead at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Bemidji State 90, U-Mary 71

BSU 45 45 -- 90

UM 28 43 -- 71

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 26, Kone 22, Albrecht 17, Lowman 9, Smith 7, Williams 6, Tennyson 3. Totals: 35-64 FGs, 11-29 3-pt. FGs, 9-13 FTs.

U-MARY -- Rogers 15, Franks 13, Smith 9, Warrens 7, Radakovic 6, Swanson 6, Mattern 5, Jones 5, Saleek 3, Lewis 2. Totals: 29-60 FGs, 10-19 3-pt. FGs, 3-6 FTs.