99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Sutherland, Kone lead Beavers to 90-71 win over U-Mary

The victory completed a weekend road sweep for the Beavers, who clinched a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference playoff berth one night earlier at Minot State.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 04, 2023 07:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BISMARCK, N.D. -- John Sutherland and Mohamed Kone combined for 48 points Saturday night to lead the Bemidji State men’s basketball team past the University of Mary 90-71.

The victory completed a weekend road sweep for the Beavers, who clinched a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference playoff berth one night earlier at Minot State.

Bemidji State (16-8, 11-7 NSIC) improved to 5-6 in road games and won for the 11th time in its last 14 starts. BSU has won three straight and four of its last five games on the road.

The Marauders (11-11, 7-11 NSIC) had no answers for the Beavers on this night. BSU went on a 24-2 run to open an impressive 32-6 lead. During that stretch, the Beavers forced five turnovers, with Brayden Williams coming away with two steals. After going eight minutes without scoring, Jeremiah Jones made a triple to end the dry spell for Mary. The Marauders started to find their footing after trading off triples with the Beavers, but it was still a healthy 45-28 lead for Bemidji State at the half.

Sutherland finished with 26 points and Kone added 22. Dalton Albrecht chipped in 17. The Beavers made 35 of 64 shots from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSU will host Northern State at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Minnesota State Moorhead at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Bemidji State 90, U-Mary 71

BSU 45 45 -- 90

UM 28 43 -- 71

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 26, Kone 22, Albrecht 17, Lowman 9, Smith 7, Williams 6, Tennyson 3. Totals: 35-64 FGs, 11-29 3-pt. FGs, 9-13 FTs.

U-MARY -- Rogers 15, Franks 13, Smith 9, Warrens 7, Radakovic 6, Swanson 6, Mattern 5, Jones 5, Saleek 3, Lewis 2. Totals: 29-60 FGs, 10-19 3-pt. FGs, 3-6 FTs.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: U-Mary outlasts cold-shooting Beavers 48-39
The Beavers made only 11 of 57 shots from the field, including 3 of 19 from outside the 3-point line, and managed only 23 points in the first three quarters.
February 04, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
020823.S.BP.BSUWHOC Khloe Lund.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers snap 11-game skid with dominant win over UST
Defenseman Khloe Lund recorded four points, including her first career goal. Goaltender Abbie Thompson saved 30 shots for her first WCHA win, and BSU took down the Tommies 4-1.
February 04, 2023 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY Adam Flammang.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers battle No. 12 MTU in Serratore’s 800th game, but Huskies hold on
“800 games, that’s one thing you do know – you know exactly what to expect,” Tom Serratore said. “... This is what it’s going to be like for the next month."
February 03, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Fourth-quarter spurt hands Bemidji State 70-61 win over Minot State
Trailing 45-44 early in the final quarter, Bemidji State went on a 7-0 run on a 3-point basket by Isabel Majewski and four free throws by Trinity Yoder.
February 03, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report