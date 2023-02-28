MEN’S BASKETBALL: MSUM buzzer-beater sinks Beavers by 1 in NSIC Semis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some losses cut deeper than others.

The NSIC North No. 4 seed Bemidji State men’s basketball team was seconds away from reaching the NSIC Championship for the first time since 2013. Up 77-76 on North No. 2 seed Minnesota State Moorhead with 15 seconds remaining, the Beavers were primed for a statement semifinal victory on Monday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

But when BSU fifth-year senior Mohamed Kone missed the front end of 1-and-1 free throws, the door cracked ajar for the Dragons. And MSUM’s Lorenzo McGhee blew it wide open, sinking a fadeaway long two from the right wing at the buzzer to break Bemidji State’s heart and give the Dragons a 78-77 win.

McGhee’s heartbreaker was only a possibility thanks to the Beavers’ valiant battle back from a 14-point second-half deficit. Trailing 48-34 with 16:57 left in the game, BSU (20-11) began to chip away, starting with back-to-back layups by RJ Smith and Dalton Albrecht. Bemidji State further cut into the deficit with Johnny Tennyson’s 3-pointer and two consecutive layups by John Sutherland.

Those buckets made it 51-45 in favor of MSUM (24-6), and the Beavers weren’t done clawing back. Down 59-52 with 9:01 left, BSU went on a 7-0 run with a Sutherland layup and back-to-back Kone jumpers – including a tying 3-pointer – to knot the contest up at 59-59.

The two teams traded the lead twice down the stretch before Bemidji State briefly assumed a two-possession 71-67 advantage with 1:51 remaining on another Kone 3-pointer. That was the most separation there would be in a nip-and-tuck final two minutes.

MSUM immediately closed the gap with two McGhee free throws. But the Beavers maintained the lead until the final seconds, even establishing a 75-71 edge with 45 seconds to go.

It seemingly just wasn’t meant to be for BSU. Gavin Baumgartner’s and-one layup brought the Dragons within 75-74, then after two made Sutherland free throws, McGhee responded with two makes from the charity stripe to set the score at 77-76 with 17 seconds left.

MSUM fouled Kone immediately on the ensuing Bemidji State possession, and after he rimmed out his first free throw attempt, the stage was set for McGhee’s fateful heroics.

Dribbling from the right wing toward the corner, McGhee ran the clock down before fading away from the outstretched arm of Albrecht and releasing the ball with just over a second on the game clock. The high-arcing shot touched nothing but nylon as the buzzer sounded.

Sutherland led the Beavers with 26 points, followed by Kone’s 22. Coming off a career performance in BSU’s quarterfinal win over South No. 1 seed Wayne State on Saturday, Johnny Tennyson contributed 17 points before fouling out with 34 seconds to go.

Jacob Beeninga paced the Dragons with 22 points, tailed by McGhee with 16. Baumgartner and Dane Zimmer each added 12 in support.

Bemidji State finished the season with the second-most wins in program history and reached the NSIC Semifinals for the first time since 2013. With their first-round victory over Augustana, the Beavers also won a home playoff game for the first time since 2013.

BSU graduates seniors Kone and Smith from the program.

MSU Moorhead 78, Bemidji State 77

BSU 30 47 -- 77

MSUM 40 38 -- 78

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 26, Kone 22, Tennyson 17, Albrecht 8, Smith 4. Totals: 31-60 FGs, 7-19 3-pt. FGs, 8-10 FTs.

MSU MOORHEAD -- Beeninga 22, McGhee 16, Baumgartner 12, Zimmer 12, Stanley-Williams 6, Kinsey 6, Kaiser 4. Totals: 27-58 FGs, 8-22 3-pt. FGs, 16-21 FTs.

