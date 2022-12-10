MEN’S BASKETBALL: MSU Moorhead buries Bemidji State early in 75-49 romp

MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team scored the first basket of the night on Friday against Minnesota State Moorhead, taking early momentum with Dalton Albrecht’s and-one layup just 21 seconds into the game.

And then the Dragons took flight.

MSUM immediately answered with a 13-0 run, burying the Beavers for the rest of a 75-49 home win in Moorhead.

Although BSU (5-4, 1-3 NSIC) finally ended the spurt at a baker’s dozen, Minnesota State Moorhead still assumed a 15-point advantage at 31-16 off a 3-pointer from Gavin Baumgartner. The wide margin held at 35-21 into halftime, then expanded to 46-26 in the opening minutes of the second half.

Bemidji State did get some extended run time for some of its bench players, like freshman Daniel Ijadimbola, who had early career highs of five points and 17 minutes. But the Beavers never found a window to chip away against the Dragons (8-2, 3-1 NSIC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Albrecht was BSU’s greatest bright spot offensively. He had a career-high 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting, but nobody else joined him in double figures. Brandon Christlieb was next in the scoring column with eight.

MSUM, meanwhile, had five scorers with 10-plus points. The balanced attack featured Baumgartner (14 points), Jaden Stanley-Williams (13), Lorenzo McGhee (12), Jacob Beeninga (11) and Gabe Myren (11).

Bemidji State wraps up the weekend road trip against Northern State at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Aberdeen, S.D.

MSU Moorhead 75, Bemidji State 49

BSU 21 28 -- 49

MSUM 35 40 -- 75

BEMIDJI STATE -- Albrecht 22, Christlieb 8, Ijadimbola 5, Tennyson 4, Olson 3, Roderick 3, Kone 2, Lowman 2. Totals: 19-53 FGs, 7-24 3-pt. FGs, 4-5 FTs.

MSU MOORHEAD -- Baumgartner 14, Stanley-Williams 13, McGhee 12, Beeninga 11, Myren 11, Hagen 5, Zimmer 4, Johnson 3, Kinsey 2. Totals: 31-64 FGs, 7-21 3-pt. FGs, 6-10 FTs.