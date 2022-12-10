SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: MSU Moorhead buries Bemidji State early in 75-49 romp

Dalton Albrecht was BSU’s greatest bright spot offensively. He had a career-high 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting, but nobody else joined him in double figures.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 09, 2022 11:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team scored the first basket of the night on Friday against Minnesota State Moorhead, taking early momentum with Dalton Albrecht’s and-one layup just 21 seconds into the game.

And then the Dragons took flight.

MSUM immediately answered with a 13-0 run, burying the Beavers for the rest of a 75-49 home win in Moorhead.

Although BSU (5-4, 1-3 NSIC) finally ended the spurt at a baker’s dozen, Minnesota State Moorhead still assumed a 15-point advantage at 31-16 off a 3-pointer from Gavin Baumgartner. The wide margin held at 35-21 into halftime, then expanded to 46-26 in the opening minutes of the second half.

Bemidji State did get some extended run time for some of its bench players, like freshman Daniel Ijadimbola, who had early career highs of five points and 17 minutes. But the Beavers never found a window to chip away against the Dragons (8-2, 3-1 NSIC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Albrecht was BSU’s greatest bright spot offensively. He had a career-high 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting, but nobody else joined him in double figures. Brandon Christlieb was next in the scoring column with eight.

MSUM, meanwhile, had five scorers with 10-plus points. The balanced attack featured Baumgartner (14 points), Jaden Stanley-Williams (13), Lorenzo McGhee (12), Jacob Beeninga (11) and Gabe Myren (11).

Bemidji State wraps up the weekend road trip against Northern State at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Aberdeen, S.D.

MSU Moorhead 75, Bemidji State 49

BSU 21 28 -- 49

MSUM 35 40 -- 75

BEMIDJI STATE -- Albrecht 22, Christlieb 8, Ijadimbola 5, Tennyson 4, Olson 3, Roderick 3, Kone 2, Lowman 2. Totals: 19-53 FGs, 7-24 3-pt. FGs, 4-5 FTs.

MSU MOORHEAD -- Baumgartner 14, Stanley-Williams 13, McGhee 12, Beeninga 11, Myren 11, Hagen 5, Zimmer 4, Johnson 3, Kinsey 2. Totals: 31-64 FGs, 7-21 3-pt. FGs, 6-10 FTs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report