MEN'S BASKETBALL: Mohamed Kone, John Sutherland named to All-NSIC teams

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State men's basketball junior John Sutherland and fifth-year senior Mohamed Kone were each named to All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams after the Beavers finished 18-10 in the regular season and earned a first-round home playoff game in the NSIC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Sutherland, a Grand Rapids native, was named to the All-NSIC First Team to become the first BSU first-team recipient since 2013. Kone was named to the second team and is the 10th student-athlete from Bemidji State to receive that honor.

In Sutherland's second season at BSU, he led the Beavers in points (530), rebounds (233) and blocks (14). He shot 59.2% from the field to lead the NSIC and rank 33rd in NCAA Division II. Sutherland ranked sixth in the conference by averaging 19.6 points per game and ranks 10th in most points scored in a single season at BSU with 530.

Bemidji State junior John Sutherland (23) drives to the net during the first half against Northern State on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

He scored a career-high 28 points against Augustana on Feb. 22 in the first round of the NSIC Tournament and grabbed over 10 rebounds in nine different games to earn nine double-doubles. His 233 rebounds this season rank him seventh in program history.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was named NSIC North Division Player of the Week three times, becoming the first three-time athlete of the week in a season at BSU since Brock Lutes in 2013-14.

Sutherland is the first All-NSIC First Team selection at BSU since Lutes and Zach Noreen in 2013 and 14th overall.

Kone, from Apple Valley, led the Beavers with 104 assists and 39 steals and was second on the team in points with 423 in his final season at Bemidji State. He averaged 14.6 points per game, finishing second on the team.

Bemidji State fifth-year Mohamed Kone (3) lays in the ball during the second half against Minnesota Morris on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Kone contributed to the team's 49.5% shooting percentage by converting at 44.8%, fifth best for the Beavers. 162 of Kone's 423 points were from behind the arc, and he led the team in 3-pointers made (54). He also finished ninth in the NSIC with 39 steals, averaging 1.3 per game.

In only three seasons, Kone broke into the program's career assists record book and stands fifth in program history with 287 helpers. He averaged 3.6 assists per game this season to tie for ninth in the NSIC and was eighth in the league with a 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Kone is the first All-NSIC Second Team selection from BSU since Derek Thompson in 2021 and 10th all-time.