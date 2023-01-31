MEN’S BASKETBALL: John Sutherland wins 3rd NSIC POTW after prolific weekend

BURNSVILLE – After posting his ninth double-double of the season to close the weekend, John Sutherland was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division Player of the Week on Monday.

Sutherland earns his third NSIC weekly honor this season alone, having previously taken home the award on Nov. 21 and Jan. 16.

The junior forward from Grand Rapids averaged a double-double for the week, compiling 21.5 points and 11 rebounds per game in the weekend split against Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls. He connected on an impressive 19-35 (54.3%) from the field and added 11 assists to average 5.5 per game.

Sutherland opened the week posting 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in 40 minutes and leading the Beavers to an 83-76 victory over the Mustangs. The next day, Sutherland went for his ninth double-double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds in BSU’s overtime game against Sioux Falls. He also added six assists and played 41 minutes.

Through 20 games played this season, Sutherland is averaging 19.5 points (sixth in the NSIC) and 9.3 rebounds (second in the NSIC).

Bemidji State, currently fourth in the NSIC North Division at 14-8 overall and 9-7 in conference play, travels to North Dakota this week to play Minot State at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and U-Mary at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

