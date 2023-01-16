MEN’S BASKETBALL: John Sutherland takes home 2nd NSIC Player of the Week award

BURNSVILLE – After helping the Bemidji State men's basketball team to two wins and a weekend sweep over Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State, BSU junior forward John Sutherland was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division Player of the Week on Monday.

Sutherland earns his second career NSIC weekly accolade and second of the season after previously being named the North Division Player of the Week on Nov. 21.

The Grand Rapids native helped the Beavers to the weekend sweep by averaging 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over two games. He totaled 42 points on the weekend on 59.3 percent (16-27) shooting from the field and went 10-15 from the free-throw line.

Sutherland began the weekend by scoring 15 points, grabbing four rebounds and adding four assists in the Beavers’ 88-71 victory over the Golden Bears. He followed up that performance by scoring a career-high 27 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against the Mavericks for his sixth double-double of the season.

Bemidji State junior John Sutherland (23) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the first half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Sutherland is currently sixth in the NSIC with an average of 19.4 points per game, third in rebounds per game (8.8) and leads the conference by shooting 61.3% from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was joined by Sioux Falls' Matt Cartwright, who was named South Division Player of the Week after averaging 38.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.