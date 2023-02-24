MEN'S BASKETBALL: Jayce Lowman, RJ Smith named Academic All-District

BEMIDJI – Two members of the Bemidji State men's basketball team were recognized as College Sports Communicators (CSC) 2022-23 Academic All-District Team selections. Jayce Lowman and RJ Smith each earned the award for the first time in their collegiate careers.

The award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom and recognizes student-athletes in all four NCAA Divisions. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in mid-March.

Bemidji State sophomore Jayce Lowman (20) dribbles with the ball during the first half against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his or her current institution. Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50% of the team's games.

