MEN’S BASKETBALL: Ice-cold Beavers fall to Duluth 87-53 in regular-season finale

The Beavers finished regular-season play with an 18-10 overall record and a 13-9 mark in conference games, good for fourth place in the Northern Division.

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 18, 2023 03:50 PM

DULUTH -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team made only 4 of 30 shots from the field in the first half Saturday and fell behind Minnesota Duluth by 34 points as the Bulldogs went on to post an 87-53 victory in the final Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game of the season.

Both teams will host NSIC playoff games on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Beavers finished regular-season play with an 18-10 overall record and a 13-9 mark in conference games, good for fourth place in the Northern Division. Duluth took third place in the North with a 16-6 league record and went 20-8 overall.

Jayce Lowman led the Bemidji scoring sheet with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Johnny Tennyson added 10. But no other Beaver player reached double figures. The Bulldogs had four players in double digits.

The Beavers’ opponent for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game will be determined after Saturday night’s games are completed.

Minnesota Duluth 87, Bemidji State 53

BSU 11 42 -- 53

UMD 45 42 -- 87

BEMIDJI STATE -- Lowman 12, Tennyson 10, Kone 8, Albrecht 8, Smith 7, Williams 5, Sutherland 3. Totals: 18-59 FGs, 9-29 3-pt. FGs, 8-18 FTs.

MINNESOTA DULUTH -- Blair 17, Middleton 13, Strong 12, Andrews 10, Brown 9, Thompson 9, Watts 6. Paulson 6, Meister 3, Katona 2. Totals: 34-71 FGs, 13-33 3-pt. FGs, 6-12 FTs.

