MEN’S BASKETBALL: Huskies hold off Bemidji State for 81-70 victory

The Bemidji State men’s basketball team couldn’t launch itself over the hump on Thursday night, and St. Cloud State kept them at arm’s length to secure an 81-70 win over the Beavers in St. Cloud.

Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 01, 2022 09:36 PM
ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team couldn’t launch itself over the hump on Thursday night, and St. Cloud State kept them at arm’s length to secure an 81-70 win over the Beavers in St. Cloud.

The Huskies (4-3, 1-1 NSIC) started the game with a 10-0 lead to take command early on. They led by as many as 16 in the first half, ultimately taking a 48-33 edge into halftime with a boost from a late 14-2 run.

BSU (5-2, 1-1 NSIC), however, clawed back into contention. John Sutherland capped a 9-2 spurt with a fast-break dunk to make it a 56-50 game, and soon after, Colton Roderick drained a jumper to finish an 8-0 run that got Bemidji State within 61-58 with 11:32 remaining.

SCSU scored the next 10 points, though, restoring a double-digit lead within three minutes. Though the Beavers pushed for a late rally, they never closed the gap any tighter than eight as St. Cloud State comfortably ran out the clock.

Sutherland finished the night with an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double. Mohamed Kone and Jayce Lowman added 12 points apiece, and Brandon Christlieb also reached double figures with 10 points.

The three-headed attack of Matthew Willert (22 points), Tommy Chatman (20) and Luke Taylor (19) paved the way to victory for the Huskies.

Bemidji State will finish the weekend by returning home to host Minnesota Duluth at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, inside the BSU Gymnasium.

St. Cloud State 81, Bemidji State 70

BSU 33 37 -- 70

SCSU 48 33 -- 81

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 18, Kone 12, Lowman 12, Christlieb 10, Albrecht 7, Roderick 5, Olson 3, Williams 3. Totals: 28-61 FGs, 5-18 3-pt. FGs, 9-17 FTs.

ST. CLOUD STATE -- Willert 22, Chatman 20, Taylor 19, Cook 7, Bagley 5, Dahl 5, Renta 2, Mutimer 1. Totals: 28-57 FGs, 6-17 3-pt. FGs, 19-21 FTs.

