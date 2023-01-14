99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Beavers romp past Golden Bears 88-71

The Beavers (11-6, 6-5 NSIC) shot 78% from the field in the first half and 67% for the game to claim their second straight win. Bemidji State is 7-1 in home games this season.

BSU MBB Smith.jpg
Bemidji State's RJ Smith goes up for a dunk in a game against Concordia-St. Paul on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Courtesy / BSU Photo Services
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 13, 2023 10:50 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team was hot from the inside, outside and free-throw line Friday night in an 88-71 victory over visiting Concordia-St. Paul at the BSU Gymnasium.

BSU (11-6, 6-5 NSIC) shot 78% from the field in the first half and 67% for the game to claim its second straight win. Bemidji State is 7-1 in home games this season.

The Beavers also made 12-20 shots from behind the 3-point stripe and 18-21 foul shots.

Mohamed Kone led five Beavers in double figures with 22 points. Brayden Williams added 18, John Sutherland 15, Johnny Tennyson 14 and RJ Smith 11. Smith also blocked three shots, had nine rebounds and dished seven assists.

Kone and Williams each went 4-4 on 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Bears (3-14, 1-10 NSIC) had trouble finding the basket, shooting 44% from the field and making only 2-7 from outside the arc.

Bemidji State returns to the court against Minnesota State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, back at the BSU gym.

Bemidji State 88, Concordia-St. Paul 71 

CSP 33 38 -- 71

BSU 44 44 -- 88

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL -- Kimmons 24, Skeete 18, J. Grigsby 11, Mathieu 8, R. Grigsby 6, Sluice 3, Everson 2. Totals: 24-55 FGs, 2-7 3-pt. FGs, 14-17 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Kone 22, Williams 18, Sutherland 15, Tennyson 14, Smith 11, Albrecht 5, Olson 3. Totals: 29-43 FGs, 12-20 3-pt. FGs, 18-21 FTs.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
