MEN’S BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Beavers romp past Golden Bears 88-71

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team was hot from the inside, outside and free-throw line Friday night in an 88-71 victory over visiting Concordia-St. Paul at the BSU Gymnasium.

BSU (11-6, 6-5 NSIC) shot 78% from the field in the first half and 67% for the game to claim its second straight win. Bemidji State is 7-1 in home games this season.

The Beavers also made 12-20 shots from behind the 3-point stripe and 18-21 foul shots.

Mohamed Kone led five Beavers in double figures with 22 points. Brayden Williams added 18, John Sutherland 15, Johnny Tennyson 14 and RJ Smith 11. Smith also blocked three shots, had nine rebounds and dished seven assists.

Kone and Williams each went 4-4 on 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Bears (3-14, 1-10 NSIC) had trouble finding the basket, shooting 44% from the field and making only 2-7 from outside the arc.

Bemidji State returns to the court against Minnesota State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, back at the BSU gym.

Bemidji State 88, Concordia-St. Paul 71

CSP 33 38 -- 71

BSU 44 44 -- 88

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL -- Kimmons 24, Skeete 18, J. Grigsby 11, Mathieu 8, R. Grigsby 6, Sluice 3, Everson 2. Totals: 24-55 FGs, 2-7 3-pt. FGs, 14-17 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Kone 22, Williams 18, Sutherland 15, Tennyson 14, Smith 11, Albrecht 5, Olson 3. Totals: 29-43 FGs, 12-20 3-pt. FGs, 18-21 FTs.