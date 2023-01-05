99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
MEN’S BASKETBALL: ‘Dynamic’ RJ Smith conquering D-II level, Minnesota snow

RJ Smith, a Lexington, Ky., native and a graduate transfer on the Bemidji State men’s basketball team, is in the Land of 10,000 Snowflakes this year to finish out his collegiate career.

010423.S.BP.BSUMBB RJ Smith.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year RJ Smith (10) takes the ball up the court during the second half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Micah Friez
By Micah Friez
January 05, 2023 01:25 PM
BEMIDJI -- The recruiting pitch to RJ Smith didn’t include snow.

“Cold. That’s the only thing I was really hearing,” Smith said of Minnesota winters. “But it’s been fine. I’m here to play basketball and get an education, so I’ve just got to put that aside.”

Smith, a Lexington, Ky., native and a graduate transfer on the Bemidji State men’s basketball team, is in the Land of 10,000 Snowflakes this year to finish out his collegiate career. And despite the frigid ecosystem that accompanies basketball season, he’s been a versatile boost for the Beavers.

“RJ is dynamic. He can do a lot of different things,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “Late in the game against Minot, he gets the ball in the short corner and drives in there for a Euro-step dunk. I can’t coach that stuff. … He’s really valuable to our team because he can do so many things for us.”

The mismatch machine is listed as a 6-foot-6 forward but wears many hats on the court. Smith can score at all levels and has a deep repertoire of skills to unleash on opponents. He’s long and lanky defensively, giving him the ability to guard all sorts of positions. As Boschee noted, “his impact isn’t always in the stat sheet, but it’s everywhere else.”

010423.S.BP.BSUMBB Celebration.jpg
The Beavers celebrate after a 3-pointer during the first half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Smith battled an injury early in the season but has returned just in time for Bemidji State’s current four-game winning streak. He’s averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in that span, though his focus remains on what’s ahead.

“It’s kind of like short-term memory loss: be excited about the win obviously, but we’ve got to keep playing,” Smith said. “I just want a crack at the playoffs, which is something they couldn’t do last year. I just want to help them get there.”

Prior to this year, Smith spent three seasons at Division III Centre College. He earned a degree in physics and came to BSU as a grad student to earn a Lean Six Sigma Certificate with a focus in engineering.

He’s adjusted to the academic rigors and a heightened level of competition at the D-II level. Proven by his play on the court, everything is falling into place -- save for a blustery winter.

“I had a lot of other coaches talking to me, but coach Boschee was really the only one who stepped forward and offered me a deal,” Smith said. “I was obviously scared of being far away from family, friends and loved ones, and mainly how I was going to adjust to the cold. … But basketball has been very enjoyable.”

112322.S.BP.BSUMBB head coach Mike Boschee.jpg
Bemidji State head coach Mike Boschee talks with the team during a timeout in the second half against Minnesota Morris on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Smith and the Beavers will put their winning streak on the line this weekend when they face Upper Iowa and Winona State. The action begins against the Peacocks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, in Fayette, Iowa, and concludes against the Warriors at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Winona.

BSU hopes to crack the code on what it will take to hit its first five-game winning streak since 2014-15 and its first six-game winning streak since 2013-14.

“It’s not that easy to figure out, right? Because everybody would be really good then,” Boschee said. “But obviously it starts with talent. We have to be healthy to do anything special, whether it’s winning four games in a row or winning a conference championship. … Our guys have a good mindset (and) we’re talented.”

Micah Friez is the sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. A native of East Grand Forks, Minn., he joined the Pioneer in 2015 and is a 2018 graduate of Bemidji State University with a degree in Creative and Professional Writing. Follow him on Twitter at @micahfriez for Lumberjack and Beaver updates.
