MEN’S BASKETBALL: Bemidji State ranked 9th in final NCAA Central Region Poll

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State men's basketball team entered the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Central Region Poll and sits ninth in the final poll ahead of Selection Sunday for the NCAA D-II Men's Basketball Tournament.

The Beavers entered the poll for the first time since Feb. 19, 2014, when they were ranked eighth in that season's first poll. The Beavers last appeared in the NCAA Tournament during the 2011-12 season.

The top eight teams in the Central Region advance to the NCAA Regional Tournament on March 11, 12 and 14. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Great American Conference and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association postseason tournaments, with the remaining five spots awarded on an at-large basis.

Bemidji State advanced to the semifinals of the NSIC Tournament for the first time in 10 seasons, falling to eventual champions Minnesota State Moorhead on Monday by way of a buzzer-beater. The Beavers have an overall record of 20-11 and reached the 20-win mark for the third time in program history.

Bemidji State will find out if it makes the 2023 NCAA Tournament at 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, when the NCAA announces its bracket at its annual Selection Show. The show will air live on NCAA.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Region rankings (released March 1, for games through Feb. 26)

1-Northwest Missouri State (MIAA)

2-Northern State (NSIC)

3-Southern Nazarene (GAC)

4-Central Oklahoma (MIAA)

5-MSU Moorhead (NSIC)

6-Minnesota Duluth (NSIC)

7-Emporia State (MIAA)

ADVERTISEMENT

8-Sioux Falls (NSIC)

9-Bemidji State (NSIC)

10-Fort Hays State (MIAA)