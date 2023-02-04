99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Bemidji State holds on for 71-65 win over Minot State

The visiting Beavers (15-8, 10-7 NSIC) built a 20-point lead in the second half before Minot began its rally.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 03, 2023 07:24 PM
MINOT, N.D. -- This time the Bemidji State men’s basketball team put the finishing touches on a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory.

Bemidji State, which lost a heartbreaker on Saturday when Sioux Falls staged a late comeback, went on the road and defeated Minot State 71-65 Friday night, winning for the 10th time in the last 13 games.

The visiting Beavers (15-8, 10-7 NSIC) built a 20-point lead in the second half before Minot began its rally. But Minot Minot (9-12, 6-11 NSIC) could only get as close as 69-65 in the final minute with a 7-0 run. Bemidji’s Mohamed Kone finished things off with a pair of free throws with six seconds left.

Dalton Albrecht led Bemidji with 19 points. Kone and John Sutherland each added 17. Albrecht and Sutherland each collected eight rebounds.

The Beavers finish their weekend road trip with a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Feb. 4 at U-Mary in Bismarck, N.D.

Bemidji State , Minot State  

BSU 35 36 -- 71

MSU 23 42 -- 65

BEMIDJI STATE -- Albrecht 19, Kone 17, Sutherland 17, Tennyson 8, Williams 5, Lowman 3, Smith 2. Totals: 28-55 FGs, 10-25 3-pt. FGs, 5-8 FTs.

MINOT STATE -- Hollenbeck 18, Broadway 13, Hedberg 12, Cook 8, Jok 5, Bohl 5, Tolliver 2, Van De Griend 2. Totals: 27-64 FGs, 8-27 3-pt. FGs, 3-6 FTs.

