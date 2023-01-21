MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers' win streak snapped as Wayne State posts 68-53 victory

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Bemidji State University men's basketball team saw its three-game winning streak snapped by Wayne State in a 68-53 blowout Friday night on the Wildcats’ court.

The Beavers’ John Sutherland recorded a double-double in back-to-back games with 14 points and 12 rebounds, but his team fell behind 35-21 at halftime and never got back in the contest.

Wayne State (13-6, 8-5 NSIC) started the game off with six unanswered points. The Beavers' (12-7, 7-6 NSIC) first basket came at 16:24 with a RJ Smith layup. BSU were able to pull ahead 11-10 when Sutherland nailed a three-pointer. Mohamed Kone put the lead to three with a pair of made free throws.

The lead did not last long, as just over three minutes later, the Wildcats used a 6-0 spurt to reclaim the advantage at 16-13, then held the Beavers to eight points the rest of the first half.

Sutherland recorded his second double-double in as many games and his seventh of the season. He went 6 for 11 from the field. Kone added 13 points, along with six rebounds and three assists. Smith added nine points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Eagins and Jordan Janssen powered the Wildcats' attack as the duo each scored 16 points.

The Beavers play at Augustana at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Wayne State 68, Bemidji State 53

BSU 21 32 -- 53

WSU 35 33 -- 68

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 14, Kone 13, Smith 9, Albrecht 5, Williams 5, Tennyson 5, Jjadimbota 2. Totals: 21-52 FGs, 4-19 3-pt. FGs, 7-13 FTs.

WAYNE STATE -- Eagins 16, Janssen 16, Mohr 8, McCullough 8, Harmon 7, Ferrani 5, Saunders 4, Watson 2, Blum 2. Totals: 29-63 FGs, 6-15 3-pt. FGs, 4-8 FTs.