MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers win 4th straight with 91-82 victory over Northland

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team hasn’t been on a roll like this since 2020.

The Beavers picked up their fourth straight win on Monday, topping Division III Northland College 91-82 at the BSU Gymnasium. When paired with the three NSIC victories that came before it, Bemidji State has now reeled off four consecutive wins for the first time since Feb. 14-22, 2020.

The Beavers (9-5) took command of the nonconference game in the first half by scoring 52 points within the opening 20 minutes.

BSU went on runs of 12-0, 8-0 and 9-0 in the first half to build up a sizable advantage. Jayce Lowman buried a 3-pointer late in the half to give Bemidji State a game-high 19-point lead at 48-29, although the LumberJacks shot 8-for-16 on threes in the frame to stay within 52-38 by the break.

In the second half, Northland outscored the Beavers by a 44-39 margin. But the first-half cushion proved to be enough for BSU to outlast the late run and conclude its nonconference schedule with a 5-1 record.

Dalton Albrecht led Bemidji State in scoring with 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting, while Mohamed Kone put up 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. John Sutherland had a 16-point, 15-rebound performance, while RJ Smith also landed in double figures with 13 points.

Northland (3-10) had five players in double figures, led by Jordan Brennan’s 20 points.

The Beavers return to the NSIC portion of their schedule at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to face Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa.

Bemidji State 91, Northland 82

NC 38 44 -- 82

BSU 52 39 -- 91

NORTHLAND -- Brennan 20, Flowers 16, Lindberg 14, Billingsly 11, Jones 11, Campbell 4, Butvilas 3, McBroom 3. Totals: 28-64 FGs, 10-25 3-pt. FGs, 16-19 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Albrecht 23, Kone 22, Sutherland 16, Smith 13, Williams 8, Lowman 6, Olson 2, Roderick 1. Totals: 29-63 FGs, 9-29 3-pt. FGs, 24-34 FTs.

