Sports | College
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers win 4th straight with 91-82 victory over Northland

Bemidji State has now reeled off four consecutive wins for the first time since Feb. 14-22, 2020.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 02, 2023 08:33 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team hasn’t been on a roll like this since 2020.

The Beavers picked up their fourth straight win on Monday, topping Division III Northland College 91-82 at the BSU Gymnasium. When paired with the three NSIC victories that came before it, Bemidji State has now reeled off four consecutive wins for the first time since Feb. 14-22, 2020.

The Beavers (9-5) took command of the nonconference game in the first half by scoring 52 points within the opening 20 minutes.

BSU went on runs of 12-0, 8-0 and 9-0 in the first half to build up a sizable advantage. Jayce Lowman buried a 3-pointer late in the half to give Bemidji State a game-high 19-point lead at 48-29, although the LumberJacks shot 8-for-16 on threes in the frame to stay within 52-38 by the break.

In the second half, Northland outscored the Beavers by a 44-39 margin. But the first-half cushion proved to be enough for BSU to outlast the late run and conclude its nonconference schedule with a 5-1 record.

Dalton Albrecht led Bemidji State in scoring with 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting, while Mohamed Kone put up 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. John Sutherland had a 16-point, 15-rebound performance, while RJ Smith also landed in double figures with 13 points.

Northland (3-10) had five players in double figures, led by Jordan Brennan’s 20 points.

The Beavers return to the NSIC portion of their schedule at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to face Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa.

Bemidji State 91, Northland 82

NC 38 44 -- 82

BSU 52 39 -- 91

NORTHLAND -- Brennan 20, Flowers 16, Lindberg 14, Billingsly 11, Jones 11, Campbell 4, Butvilas 3, McBroom 3. Totals: 28-64 FGs, 10-25 3-pt. FGs, 16-19 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Albrecht 23, Kone 22, Sutherland 16, Smith 13, Williams 8, Lowman 6, Olson 2, Roderick 1. Totals: 29-63 FGs, 9-29 3-pt. FGs, 24-34 FTs.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
