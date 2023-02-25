99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers upset South No. 1 WSC, advance to NSIC Semis

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
February 25, 2023 05:01 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Bemidji State men’s basketball team is returning to the NSIC Semifinals.

In one of the biggest wins in program history, the NSIC North No. 4 seed Beavers took down South No. 1 Wayne State 79-71 in the NSIC Quarterfinals on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D. With the monumental victory, Bemidji State punched its ticket to the NSIC Semifinals for the first time since 2013.

With its 20th win this season, this year’s BSU squad tied the 2003-04 group for the second-most victories in program history.

Bemidji State (20-10, 13-9 NSIC) used a 48-point second half to pull away from the Wildcats (18-11, 13-9 NSIC), who edged BSU out by one point in the opening frame. Wayne State’s slim 32-31 halftime lead didn’t hold for long, as Dalton Albrecht gave the Beavers a 33-32 advantage by converting a jumper in the paint exactly one minute into the final half.

The Wildcats quickly retook a 34-33 lead, but BSU went on a 9-0 run to stretch out a 42-34 edge, capped by Johnny Tennyson’s 3-pointer.

Bemidji State never lost the advantage again, largely thanks to Tennyson, who had 16 second-half points. The freshman guard finished with a career-high 23 points in 32 minutes off the bench, sinking six 3-pointers in all.

He had help from his teammates, too. Mohamed Kone scored 16 points, as did John Sutherland. RJ Smith added 12, and Albrecht chipped in eight.

Nick Ferrarini led Wayne State with 17 points. Cody McCullough (14), David Harmon (13) and Jay Saunders (12) also scored in double figures for the Wildcats.

The Beavers will continue their tournament journey at the Sanford Pentagon against the winner of North No. 2 seed Minnesota State Moorhead and South No. 3 seed Sioux Falls at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, back in Sioux Falls.

Bemidji State 79, Wayne State 71

BSU 31 48 -- 79

WSC 32 39 -- 71

BEMIDJI STATE -- Tennyson 23, Kone 15, Sutherland 16, Smith 12, Albrecht 8, Lowman 4. Totals: 29-61 FGs, 13-30 3-pt. FGs, 8-11 FTs.

WAYNE STATE -- Ferrarini 17, McCullough 14, Harmon 13, Saunders 12, Stokes 5, Mohr 4, Eagins 2, Watson 2, Janssen 2. Totals: 27-63 FGs, 4-16 3-pt. FGs, 13-13 FTs.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
