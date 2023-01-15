99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers turn back Mavericks 79-69 to complete weekend sweep

John Sutherland led the Beavers (12-6, 7-5 NSIC) with 27 points. Mohamed Kone added 20 and RJ Smith contributed 15.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 14, 2023 09:17 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men's basketball team completed a weekend sweep Saturday night with an impressive 79-69 win over Minnesota State at the BSU Gymnasium.

John Sutherland led the Beavers (12-6, 7-5 NSIC) with 27 points. Mohamed Kone added 20 and RJ Smith contributed 15. Sutherland also led the team with 10 rebounds. Kone went 7-10 from the field, made all six of his free throws and added seven rebounds and three assists. BSU made 23-27 free throws to keep the Mavericks at bay.

The Mavericks (13-5, 7-5 NSIC) were led by Kyreese Willingham with 25 points.

The Beavers will hit the road next weekend for games at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Wayne State and at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Augustana.

Bemidji State 79, Minnesota State 69

ADVERTISEMENT

MSU 34 35 -- 69

BSU 37 42 -- 79

MINNESOTA STATE -- Willingham 25, Moore 15, Shuttley 7, Jones 7, Kramer 6, Rudolph 6, Bartlett 3. Totals: 25-57 FGs, 5-10 3-pt. FGs, 10-13 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 27, Kone 20, Smith 15, Albrecht 7, Tennyson 7, Williams 3. Totals: 26-50 FGs, 4-14 3-pt. FGs, 23-27 FTs.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers edged by Bowling Green in high-octane 3rd period
The Beavers had dug their way back from a 2-0 deficit, and Jackson Jutting’s unassisted goal tied the score in the third period. But Bowling Green ripped off three straight after that.
January 14, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 11 Mavericks dominate Beavers with 4 20-point quarters
Bemidji State was no match for the high-flying Mavericks, who entered the weekly national rankings tied for the most steals per game at 16.8. They finished right around their average with 17.
January 14, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State shut out as Bulldogs finish off home sweep
Abbie Thompson finished with 29 saves in net for Bemidji State, but the Beavers couldn't counter with goals of their own.
January 14, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Reece Hunt gets late goal, but Beavers can’t stop UMD attack
Reece Hunt scored for Bemidji State off an assist from Khloe Lund at 3:05 in the third period, but Minnesota Duluth answered with two more goals to finish the game off.
January 13, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report