MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers turn back Mavericks 79-69 to complete weekend sweep

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men's basketball team completed a weekend sweep Saturday night with an impressive 79-69 win over Minnesota State at the BSU Gymnasium.

John Sutherland led the Beavers (12-6, 7-5 NSIC) with 27 points. Mohamed Kone added 20 and RJ Smith contributed 15. Sutherland also led the team with 10 rebounds. Kone went 7-10 from the field, made all six of his free throws and added seven rebounds and three assists. BSU made 23-27 free throws to keep the Mavericks at bay.

The Mavericks (13-5, 7-5 NSIC) were led by Kyreese Willingham with 25 points.

The Beavers will hit the road next weekend for games at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Wayne State and at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Augustana.

Bemidji State 79, Minnesota State 69

ADVERTISEMENT

MSU 34 35 -- 69

BSU 37 42 -- 79

MINNESOTA STATE -- Willingham 25, Moore 15, Shuttley 7, Jones 7, Kramer 6, Rudolph 6, Bartlett 3. Totals: 25-57 FGs, 5-10 3-pt. FGs, 10-13 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 27, Kone 20, Smith 15, Albrecht 7, Tennyson 7, Williams 3. Totals: 26-50 FGs, 4-14 3-pt. FGs, 23-27 FTs.