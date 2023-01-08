MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers outlast Winona State 65-61 with late surge

WINONA -- Just when Winona State had seized all momentum, the Bemidji State men’s basketball team wrestled it all back and then some.

The Beavers defeated the Warriors 65-61 on Saturday in Winona, completing a late rally and pulling off its fifth win in the past six games.

Luke Martens gave WSU (9-6, 4-6 NSIC) a 56-53 edge thanks to a breakaway dunk with 6:43 remaining. But BSU (10-6, 5-5 NSIC) answered right back with an 8-0 run between Mohamed Kone and John Sutherland, who gave Bemidji State a lead that it never relinquished.

Winona State still clung within 63-61 with three minutes to go, but the Beavers held them to 0-for-5 shooting from that point on, which helped secure the victory.

The first half was tight all throughout. Although WSU led 5-0 within 46 seconds, neither team had a bigger lead at any point in the frame. BSU used an ensuing 8-0 run to right the ship, and then the two sides seesawed back and forth until the Warriors carried a 29-27 advantage into the locker room.

Brayden Williams and Kone hit back-to-back shots to begin the second half, pulling Bemidji State into the lead. The difference hit as many as seven until Winona State rallied and restored its edge on Martens’ dunk, which capped a 7-0 run.

But the rest of the night belonged to the Beavers, who closed down the stretch and took sole possession of fourth place in the NSIC North Division standings.

Kone played all 40 minutes and racked up a game-high 21 points. Sutherland added an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double, as well.

Connor Dillon and Declan Dillon put up 19 and 13 points for WSU, respectively.

Bemidji State will now return home to host Concordia-St. Paul at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 65, Winona State 61

BSU 27 38 -- 65

WSU 29 32 -- 61

BEMIDJI STATE -- Kone 21, Sutherland 18, Williams 8, Albrecht 8, Smith 6, Tennyson 4. Totals: 25-55 FGs, 7-25 3-pt. FGs, 8-12 FTs.

WINONA STATE -- C. Dillon 19, D. Dillon 13, Kelley 9, Drew 7, Martens 7, Adams 4, Da Campo 2. Totals: 28-66 FGs, 4-21 3-pt. FGs, 1-5 FTs.