MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers march past Minnesota Crookston 86-75

CROOKSTON -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team closed the first half of the season in style on Saturday, topping Minnesota Crookston 86-75 in Crookston.

Forwards John Sutherland and RJ Smith both made their returns to the court after missing time with injuries. The duo combined for 32 points, while fellow post Dalton Albrecht added 16.

The Golden Eagles (1-11, 0-6 NSIC) made them sweat, though. UMC assumed a 61-60 lead with 10 minutes remaining, but Albrecht nailed a jumper 29 seconds later and shot the Beavers (6-5, 2-4 NSIC) ahead for the rest of the day.

Albrecht’s bucket kickstarted an 11-2 BSU run, which gave Bemidji State a multi-possession lead from then on out.

Mohamed Kone also scored 13 points for the Beavers while coming off the bench for the first time this season. Sutherland led Bemidji State with 22 points in his reserve role.

BSU also got to the free-throw line a season-high 34 times. The Beavers were 24-for-34 from the charity stripe.

Bemidji State will come out of the Christmas break by hosting U-Mary at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 86, Minnesota Crookston 75

BSU 47 39 -- 86

UMC 40 35 -- 75

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 22, Albrecht 16, Kone 13, Smith 10, Lowman 9, Tennyson 8, Christlieb 6, Williams 2. Totals: 28-50 FGs, 6-15 3-pt. FGs, 24-34 FTs.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON -- Sagna 26, Jones 15, Washington 11, Allman 8, Meeks 7, Hughes 3, Thompson 2, Badyal 2, Mitchell 1. Totals: 28-55 FGs, 7-15 3-pt. FGs, 12-21 FTs.