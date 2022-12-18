SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers march past Minnesota Crookston 86-75

Forwards John Sutherland and RJ Smith both made their returns to the court after missing time with injuries. The duo combined for 32 points, while fellow post Dalton Albrecht added 16.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 17, 2022 07:18 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CROOKSTON -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team closed the first half of the season in style on Saturday, topping Minnesota Crookston 86-75 in Crookston.

Forwards John Sutherland and RJ Smith both made their returns to the court after missing time with injuries. The duo combined for 32 points, while fellow post Dalton Albrecht added 16.

The Golden Eagles (1-11, 0-6 NSIC) made them sweat, though. UMC assumed a 61-60 lead with 10 minutes remaining, but Albrecht nailed a jumper 29 seconds later and shot the Beavers (6-5, 2-4 NSIC) ahead for the rest of the day.

Albrecht’s bucket kickstarted an 11-2 BSU run, which gave Bemidji State a multi-possession lead from then on out.

Mohamed Kone also scored 13 points for the Beavers while coming off the bench for the first time this season. Sutherland led Bemidji State with 22 points in his reserve role.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSU also got to the free-throw line a season-high 34 times. The Beavers were 24-for-34 from the charity stripe.

Bemidji State will come out of the Christmas break by hosting U-Mary at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 86, Minnesota Crookston 75

BSU 47 39 -- 86

UMC 40 35 -- 75

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 22, Albrecht 16, Kone 13, Smith 10, Lowman 9, Tennyson 8, Christlieb 6, Williams 2. Totals: 28-50 FGs, 6-15 3-pt. FGs, 24-34 FTs.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON -- Sagna 26, Jones 15, Washington 11, Allman 8, Meeks 7, Hughes 3, Thompson 2, Badyal 2, Mitchell 1. Totals: 28-55 FGs, 7-15 3-pt. FGs, 12-21 FTs.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report