MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers lose 4-game streak as Upper Iowa denies comeback

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team didn’t quite have the juice to mount a late comeback over Upper Iowa on Friday night, falling 87-80 in Fayette, Iowa, and watching its four-game winning streak disappear.

The Beavers (9-6, 4-5 NSIC) lost their final lead of 60-59 midway through the second half, and the Peacocks (8-7, 5-4 NSIC) took a decisive upper hand. Though BSU kept close down the stretch -- which included a 78-74 deficit with 3:13 left and an 83-80 deficit with 0:39 left -- Bemidji State never closed the gap all the way.

The finish spoiled an earlier rally from the Beavers, who got down nine in the first half but came all the way back.

Shortly after Upper Iowa jumped in front 21-12, BSU hit three straight 3-pointers between Brayden Williams and Mohamed Kone. Kone hit the last two, and his second capped a 9-0 run that gave Bemidji State a 31-30 edge.

The Peacocks still went into halftime ahead 44-41, but the Beavers took charge at 59-53 early in the second half. Nevertheless, Upper Iowa responded with a 9-1 run and never looked back.

Kone finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers, while John Sutherland and Dalton Albrecht both chipped in 18 points on identical 8-for-14 shooting lines. RJ Smith added nine points, as well.

Jake Hilmer caught fire for the Peacocks, scoring a game-high 29 points. Lucas Duax added 17 points alongside 12 from Dylan Jones and 11 from Nick Reid.

Although BSU lost out on its first five-game winning streak since 2014-15, Bemidji State will try to start a new one against Winona State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Winona.

Upper Iowa 87, Bemidji State 80

BSU 41 39 -- 80

UIU 44 43 -- 87

BEMIDJI STATE -- Kone 19, Sutherland 18, Albrecht 18, Smith 9, Williams 7, Tennyson 6, Lowman 3. Totals: 30-63 FGs, 10-27 3-pt. FGs, 10-16 FTs.

UPPER IOWA -- J. Hilmer 29, Duax 17, Jones 12, Reid 11, A. Hilmer 7, Janssen 6, Delzell 5. Totals: 33-60 FGs, 6-16 3-pt. FGs, 15-23 FTs.