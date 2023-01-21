MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers hold on at the end to defeat Augustana 89-85

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team survived a furious Augustana rally, making six straight free throws in the final 22 seconds to post an 89-85 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win on Saturday.

Mohamed Kone made all four of his free throws and Brayden Williams hit two more to ensure the victory.

The Beavers (13-7, 8-6 NSIC) built an 18-point lead with 7½ minutes left in the game, and still led by 13 with 3:40 remaining. But Augustana (9-11, 5-9 NSIC) went on a run, outscoring BSU 12-2 to get within 83-80 in the last minute of play.

Williams misfired on a 3-point shot with 25 seconds left, but the Beavers retained possession and Kone was fouled at the 22-second mark, making two free throws to make it 85-80. Augustana’s Ryan Miller answered with a layup, and Kone was fouled again. His two makes gave the Beavers an 87-82 advantage.

This time, Miller answered with a 3-pointer at the seven-second mark to make it 87-85. After a timeout, the Vikings fouled Williams, who converted both free throws to ice it.

John Sutherland led BSU with 22 points. Kone added 21, Williams 19 and Johnny Tennyson 11.

The Beavers will play host to Southwest Minnesota State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Bemidji State 89, Augustana 85

BSU 42 47 -- 89

AUG 31 54 -- 85

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 22, Kone 21, Williams 19, Tennyson 11, Albrecht 7, Smith 6, Christlieb 3. Totals: 30-58 FGs, 16-30 3-pt. FGs, 13-17 FTs.

AUGUSTANA -- Fink 25, Miller 21, Hinker 12, Akio 8, Rensch 6, Graves 5, Helgren 3, Tiedman 3, Otto 2. Totals: 32-68 FGs, 9-20 3-pt. FGs, 12-17 FTs.