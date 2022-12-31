MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers flip 14-point deficit into double-digit win over U-Mary

BEMIDJI -- A giant second half led the Bemidji State men’s basketball team to a 77-67 comeback win over U-Mary on Friday at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers (7-5, 3-4 NSIC) scored 47 points after halftime, which helped them recover from a slower first half. They didn’t make it easy for themselves early, getting down eight within the first six minutes and slipping into a 33-19 hole late in the first half.

But BSU rallied with 11 straight points through production from John Sutherland, Johnny Tennyson, Brayden Williams and RJ Smith, which helped Bemidji State cling within 34-30 by halftime.

In the second half, the Beavers finally leveled the score at 43-43 on a Dalton Albrecht layup. After a few lead changes, Smith drained a 3-pointer to restore the BSU edge for good and spark an 11-3 Bemidji State run.

That spurt put the Beavers ahead 59-52 with seven minutes remaining, and they never looked back. BSU was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line during the last 2:35, which helped preserve a comfortable cushion over the Marauders (6-5, 2-5 NSIC) to the final buzzer.

Sutherland put up a game-high 26 points for Bemidji State, while Smith had 13 off the bench. Albrecht and Tennyson both chipped in with 10 points of their own, as well.

Five Marauders reached double figures, led by Kam Warrens’ 21-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Beavers will try to extend their win streak to three when they host Minot State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 77, U-Mary 67

U-M 34 33 -- 67

BSU 30 47 -- 77

U-MARY -- Warrens 21, Mattern 11, Mayer 11, Smith 10, Urbonavicius 10, Jones 2, Radakovic 2. Totals: 23-60 FGs, 7-23 3-pt. FGs, 14-17 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 26, Smith 13, Albrecht 10, Tennyson 10, Kone 9, Williams 9. Totals: 30-57 FGs, 8-28 3-pt. FGs, 9-11 FTs.