99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers flip 14-point deficit into double-digit win over U-Mary

A giant second half led the Bemidji State men’s basketball team to a 77-67 comeback win over U-Mary on Friday at the BSU Gymnasium.

BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 30, 2022 07:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI -- A giant second half led the Bemidji State men’s basketball team to a 77-67 comeback win over U-Mary on Friday at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers (7-5, 3-4 NSIC) scored 47 points after halftime, which helped them recover from a slower first half. They didn’t make it easy for themselves early, getting down eight within the first six minutes and slipping into a 33-19 hole late in the first half.

But BSU rallied with 11 straight points through production from John Sutherland, Johnny Tennyson, Brayden Williams and RJ Smith, which helped Bemidji State cling within 34-30 by halftime.

In the second half, the Beavers finally leveled the score at 43-43 on a Dalton Albrecht layup. After a few lead changes, Smith drained a 3-pointer to restore the BSU edge for good and spark an 11-3 Bemidji State run.

That spurt put the Beavers ahead 59-52 with seven minutes remaining, and they never looked back. BSU was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line during the last 2:35, which helped preserve a comfortable cushion over the Marauders (6-5, 2-5 NSIC) to the final buzzer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sutherland put up a game-high 26 points for Bemidji State, while Smith had 13 off the bench. Albrecht and Tennyson both chipped in with 10 points of their own, as well.

Five Marauders reached double figures, led by Kam Warrens’ 21-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Beavers will try to extend their win streak to three when they host Minot State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State 77, U-Mary 67

U-M 34 33 -- 67

BSU 30 47 -- 77

U-MARY -- Warrens 21, Mattern 11, Mayer 11, Smith 10, Urbonavicius 10, Jones 2, Radakovic 2. Totals: 23-60 FGs, 7-23 3-pt. FGs, 14-17 FTs.

BEMIDJI STATE -- Sutherland 26, Smith 13, Albrecht 10, Tennyson 10, Kone 9, Williams 9. Totals: 30-57 FGs, 8-28 3-pt. FGs, 9-11 FTs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: 4th-quarter lull gashes Bemidji State in 84-52 loss
The Beavers wrap up the calendar year at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, by hosting Minot State at the BSU Gymnasium.
December 30, 2022 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Darius Green (12) reacts after stopping Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena (2) on fourth down during the second quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 29, 2022.
College
Defense, special teams come up big in Gophers’ Pinstripe Bowl victory
Freshman safety Coleman Bryson was named the game's MVP
December 29, 2022 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
042322.S.BP.BSUSOFT Cheering.jpg
College
SOFTBALL: Bemidji State to play 56 games, including 16 scheduled at home
BSU is scheduled to play 24 nonconference games and starts NSIC competition with a doubleheader at home against Minnesota Crookston on March 28.
December 29, 2022 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
051122.S.BP.BSUBASE2 Tom Keohen, Matthew Kucera.jpg
College
BASEBALL: Bemidji State, interim coach Matt Ellinghuysen announce 2023 schedule
The Beavers have 18 home contests scheduled, including matchups with Sioux Falls, Augustana, Winona State, Northern State, Minnesota Crookston, St. Cloud State and Minot State.
December 29, 2022 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report