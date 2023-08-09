Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Jack Southard earns GCAA All-America Scholar award

Bemidji State men's golfer Jack Southard collected another academic honor this season.

BSU_Golf web art
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:03 PM

NORMAN, Okla. – Bemidji State men's golfer Jack Southard collected another academic honor this season. He was named to the Golf Coaches Association of America All-America Scholar list on Wednesday.

To be eligible for the GCAA All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 78 in NCAA Division II and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

Earlier this year, Southard was also named to the NSIC All-Academic Team. This past season, the senior from Princeton fired a 76.4 stroke average across 27 rounds. He tallied four top-20 finishes, one top-10 and one top-five. Southard carded a low round of 71 at The Mule and added four other rounds of 72.

The Beavers will open the 2023 fall season on Sep. 11-12 hosting the 72nd annual Bemidji State Men’s Invitational at the Bemidji Town & Country Club.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
092422.BP.BSUVB Hallie Mertz.jpg
College
Bemidji State volleyball picked 12th in NSIC, Hallie Mertz named Player to Watch
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
College
Bemidji State partners with 218 Relocate
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 1.jpg
College
Beavers carry over summer work, start fast on Day 1 of fall camp practice
1d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bensen Hall dedication-7.jpg
Local
Jim and Nancy Bensen reflect on their time in Bemidji ahead of move to Wisconsin
9h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
080923.N.BP.DRAGONBOAT 13 HydraHeads.jpg
News
HydraHeads make it a decade, win 10th Dragon Boat Race title
3d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_6967.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Fishing holding up amidst 'dog days' of summer
7h ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 1.jpg
College
Beavers carry over summer work, start fast on Day 1 of fall camp practice
1d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock