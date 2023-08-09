Jack Southard earns GCAA All-America Scholar award

NORMAN, Okla. – Bemidji State men's golfer Jack Southard collected another academic honor this season. He was named to the Golf Coaches Association of America All-America Scholar list on Wednesday.

To be eligible for the GCAA All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 78 in NCAA Division II and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

Earlier this year, Southard was also named to the NSIC All-Academic Team. This past season, the senior from Princeton fired a 76.4 stroke average across 27 rounds. He tallied four top-20 finishes, one top-10 and one top-five. Southard carded a low round of 71 at The Mule and added four other rounds of 72.

The Beavers will open the 2023 fall season on Sep. 11-12 hosting the 72nd annual Bemidji State Men’s Invitational at the Bemidji Town & Country Club.

