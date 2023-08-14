Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 14

Sports College

Halle Peterson earns NSIC preseason honor, Beavers picked to finish 3rd

The Bemidji State women’s soccer team was picked to finish in third place in the NSIC’s preseason poll. Fifth-year Halle Peterson earned NSIC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

111622.S.BP.BSUWSOC Halle Peterson.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Halle Peterson (2) goes for the ball during the first half against Central Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:53 AM

BURNSVILLE — The ninth-ranked Bemidji State women's soccer team has been voted to finish third in the NSIC Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced by the league office Monday morning.

The defending NSIC Tournament champion and NCAA Central Region champion Beavers garnered 170 points in the poll, earning two first-place votes to finish third. Defending NSIC regular-season champion Minnesota State finished first in the voting with 187 points. BSU trailed second-place Augustana by seven points.

For the third consecutive season, Bemidji State has a defender selected as the NSIC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Fifth-year senior Halle Peterson was named the league's top defender in the preseason for the first time. The two-time All-NSIC First Team selection and All-Region selection was second on the Beavers playing in 2,220 minutes (96.1%) last season and helped the Beavers hold opponents to just 16 goals over 25 matches, which tied for the second most shutouts in Division II (15).

110222.S.BP.BSUWSOC Maria Stocke.jpg
Bemidji State's Maria Stocke (21) controls the ball during the first half of an NSIC Tournament quarterfinal game against U-Mary on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Peterson joins Megan Dahl (2022, 2021) and Tia Neuharth (2019) as lone Beavers to be named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Minnesota State's Allie Williams joined Peterson as the NSIC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after earning All-NSIC First Team honors last season.

In addition to Peterson, junior midfielder and All-NSIC Second Team selection Maria Stocke was selected as the Beavers' Preseason Offensive Player to Watch after starting 24 of the team's 25 matches in 2022. She finished fourth on the team with 10 points off three goals and four assists and led all BSU midfielders with 1,704 minutes logged.



The Beavers are coming off the most successful season in program history after posting a 16-3-5 record, winning the NSIC Tournament and Central Region Tournament for the first time. Bemidji State enters the 2023 season as the No. 9 ranked team in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Top-25 Poll.

Bemidji State returns four starters from last season, including Peterson and Stocke and fellow fifth-year senior Maggie Cade. The Beavers also return 14 letter winners, including six who saw time in all 25 matches in 2022. Head coach Jim Stone also added 12 newcomers to the 2023 squad who look to impact the team immediately.

092122.S.BP.BSUWSOC Maggie Cade.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Maggie Cade (22) takes a corner kick during the first half against Minnesota State on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Stone enters his 22nd season as head coach of the Bemidji State Women's Soccer program and is the winningest coach in program history. He and his staff of assistant coaches Mike Korman and Julian Licata are coming off back-to-back USC Central Region Staff of the Year honors.

Bemidji State kicks off its 2023 season with nonconference action against Missouri Western State and Rockhurst in St. Joseph, Mo., on Sept. 1 and 3 before beginning NSIC play on Sept. 15.

By Pioneer Staff Report


