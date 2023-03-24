Green & White Auction returns April 15; registration deadline hits March 31

BEMIDJI -- For the first time since 2018, the Green & White Auction for Bemidji State Athletics will return in person on April 15.

The fundraiser features a dinner, an uplifting program with current BSU student-athletes, and silent and live auctions with exclusive merchandise and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Attendees can meet Bemidji State athletes, coaches and administrators and win a wide variety of items in support of the school’s athletic programs.

All BSU Athletics fans and friends are invited to attend the cocktail-attire event. The cost is $100 for individual tickets, or attendees can sponsor a table of 10 for $1,000.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Sanford Center. The cocktail hour and silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m. and the live auction at 8 p.m.

There will be about 100 items up for auction. They include tickets to a Jacksonville Jaguars game in the general manager’s suite, a luxury Canadian duck hunting trip, international and domestic vacations, autographed memorabilia, BSU Bubble Hockey and more.

The deadline to sign up for the event is March 31. To register and view all available items, visit www.bsualumni.org. For more information, contact Jesse Katz, BSU’s Director of Annual Giving for Athletics, at jesse.katz@bemidjistate.edu or at 218-755-2827.