Green & White Auction returns April 15; registration deadline hits March 31

The Green & White auction features a dinner, an uplifting program with current BSU student-athletes, and silent and live auctions with exclusive merchandise and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

G&W_04-14-18_1055 Brooklyn Bachmann WBB.jpg
Brooklyn Bachmann displays a Minnesota Wild jersey at the Green & White auction on April 14, 2018 at the Sanford Center.
Contributed / Bemidji State Athletics
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:21 AM

BEMIDJI -- For the first time since 2018, the Green & White Auction for Bemidji State Athletics will return in person on April 15.

The fundraiser features a dinner, an uplifting program with current BSU student-athletes, and silent and live auctions with exclusive merchandise and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Attendees can meet Bemidji State athletes, coaches and administrators and win a wide variety of items in support of the school’s athletic programs.

All BSU Athletics fans and friends are invited to attend the cocktail-attire event. The cost is $100 for individual tickets, or attendees can sponsor a table of 10 for $1,000.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Sanford Center. The cocktail hour and silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m. and the live auction at 8 p.m.

There will be about 100 items up for auction. They include tickets to a Jacksonville Jaguars game in the general manager’s suite, a luxury Canadian duck hunting trip, international and domestic vacations, autographed memorabilia, BSU Bubble Hockey and more.

The deadline to sign up for the event is March 31. To register and view all available items, visit www.bsualumni.org. For more information, contact Jesse Katz, BSU’s Director of Annual Giving for Athletics, at jesse.katz@bemidjistate.edu or at 218-755-2827.

G&W_04-14-18_1278 Terri Thomas.jpg
Terri Thomas bids on an item at the Green & White auction on April 14, 2018 at the Sanford Center.
Contributed / Bemidji State Athletics

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
