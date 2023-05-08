99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament registration now open

Registration for the Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, June16, registration now open. Registration is online only.

Golfers at the 2022 Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament walk up the cart path at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Registration for the 46th annual tournament starting June 16 is open.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:17 AM

BEMIDJI -- Registration is now open for the 46th annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament.

The tournament returns to the Bemidji Town and Country Club on Friday, June 16. All proceeds support scholarships for BSU student-athletes through the Beaver Pride fund and an endowment created in the name of the late Gordy Skaar. The scramble-format tournament features five-person teams with shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Registration for this year’s tournament is $150 per person or $750 for a team of five. The registration fee covers golf, two carts per team, tee prizes, brats on the course and a meal after your round.

Registration is online only. No on-site registration will be allowed. To sign up, visit www.bsualumni.org/gordyskaar .

Hole sponsorship opportunities are also available for $150 each. Your business or name will be displayed prominently at a golf hole, check-in tent, the clubhouse and the pro shop. For more information, contact Jesse Katz at the BSU Alumni & Foundation at jesse.katz@bemidjistate.edu or 218-755-2827.

A longtime Bemidji State Athletics supporter, Gordy Skaar founded the Skaar-Pabst Golf Tournament in 1977 to raise funds for Bemidji State University athletic scholarships. To date, the Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament has raised over $800,000 in support of Beavers Athletics.

