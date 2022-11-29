SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

FRIEZ COLUMN: 3 cheers for Bemidji State football, soccer and the ‘army’ behind the mega-weekend

Two historic runs collided into one mega-weekend at Chet Anderson Stadium on Nov. 18-20, where the BSU soccer and football programs hosted groundbreaking NCAA Tournament games at home on back-to-back-to-back days. But kudos are also in order for the army behind the scenes that made it function.

112322.S.BP.BSUWSOC Snowy Field.jpg
Bemidji State game management workers shovel out snow near the net before penalty kicks in the Central Region championship game of the NCAA Tournament against Emporia State on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Micah Friez
By Micah Friez
November 29, 2022 03:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Something Brent Bolte said last week resonated with me.

“I’ve always said that football is an army sport,” the Bemidji State football head coach said. “You’ve got to have an army of players, an army of people behind the scenes to make it function.”

That sentiment rings true for far more than just football. Two historic runs collided into one mega-weekend at Chet Anderson Stadium on Nov. 18-20, where the BSU soccer and football programs hosted groundbreaking NCAA Tournament games at home on back-to-back-to-back days.

Those teams deserve plenty of praise for their accomplishments, full stop. They’ve achieved things that nobody in a Beaver uniform had ever done before, and they’ve raised the bar at Bemidji State forever.

But, like Bolte said, it takes an army to make it function.

ADVERTISEMENT

112322.S.BP.BSUFOOT Fans.jpg
Bemidji State fans cheer after the Beavers scored a touchdown during the second half against Winona State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The athletes themselves made incredible memories through their play on the field, but that pristine-looking pitch didn’t just happen. It took a shovel party with multiple BSU teams to clear off the snow in the stands and on the field, plus the game management crew scooping it all away both before and during the events.

The heating tents were life-savers for athletes enduring sub-zero cold. The fans didn’t have that luxury, but they still came out in impressive droves to support their teams.

From a media standpoint, the sports information crew was essential for us to do our jobs and share the stories we did. Tyler Christiansen, the assistant director of athletic media relations, has worked 70-hour weeks to make it possible, and he and his staff have done everything from photos and graphics to stat keeping and record watching so that coverage goes off without a hitch. (And, mind you, they were also juggling other Beaver sports going on at the same time.)

Speaking of sharing the stories we did, kudos are in order for Pioneer multimedia editor Madelyn Haasken, who made our stories come to life with excellent photography all three days. The same goes for sports reporter Christian Babcock for finding a secondary story during the frigid football game. I at least got to perch up in the warm press box, but those two bundled up and did their jobs well while braving the cold. Our colleagues and friends in TV and radio also did exceptional work, and I’m proud to work alongside them.

There’s a hundred other folks who had a hand -- from scoreboard operators and cameramen to athletic trainers and referees. It’d be impossible to name everyone, but if you were involved, I hope you take pride in knowing it served our community well.

Like all good things, the unprecedented runs eventually came to an end. The Bemidji State women’s soccer team reached the national quarterfinals before meeting its match, while the BSU football team bowed out in the Sweet 16.

But soccer won the Central Region championship and hosted four rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. And football brought the postseason to Bemidji for the first time in program history -- winning its debut in dominant fashion, no less.

I felt fortunate to sit up in the old Chet Anderson Stadium press box to watch it all unfold -- both the action on the field and all the dedicated efforts off of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The old rule for sports scribes is that there’s no cheering allowed in the press box. But cheers are still in order for those involved in such a first-rate, historic weekend at the Chet -- one that BSU ought to be proud of.

112622.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 1 - 112622.S.BP.BSUFOOT Jalen Frye.jpg
Bemidji State junior Jalen Frye (1) pumps his fist in celebration as the clock runs down during the fourth quarter against Winona State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 19, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLWOMEN'S SOCCER
Micah Friez
By Micah Friez
Micah Friez is the sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. A native of East Grand Forks, Minn., he joined the Pioneer in 2015 and is a 2018 graduate of Bemidji State University with a degree in Creative and Professional Writing. Follow him on Twitter at @micahfriez for Lumberjack and Beaver updates.
What to read next
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report