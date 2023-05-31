FOOTBALL: Joe Ford, Brent Bolte scheming ‘Gang Green’ defense’s next iteration

BEMIDJI – Joe Ford didn’t expect to end up in Bemidji this spring.

The veteran defensive coordinator, tenured for three seasons at NSIC foe Sioux Falls, joined the Bemidji State football team prior to spring practice this year, looking to build on a strong 2022 season by the Beavers’ defensive group. It’s a move north that Ford wasn’t anticipating after an 8-3 campaign with his hometown team.

“I'm super grateful for this opportunity,” said Ford, a suburban Sioux Falls, S.D., native hailing from Brandon. “Me and (head coach Brent Bolte) have known each other for a long time. He's an outstanding person, and obviously an outstanding football coach. You look at what they've done here, they've created a great culture.

“It's been a blast to get to know these guys. It's a fun group of kids. They're determined, they're confident, they're willing to work. So my experience so far has been awesome. They've been awesome guys. I’m looking forward to putting the (finishing touches on), buttoning up this stuff.”

The BSU defense celebrates after a play during a second-round NCAA Tournament game against Angelo State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas. Courtesy / Angelo State Athletics

Ford is well-traveled throughout the NSIC. He commenced his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Southwest Minnesota State in 2004, then worked as St. Cloud State’s linebackers coach in 2006.

He moved to Minot State from 2007-2012, coordinating the North Dakotan Beavers’ offense five of those six years. After stints outside the NSIC at South Dakota and UNC Pembroke, he returned to the conference with USF in 2018.

Under Ford, Sioux Falls’ defense generally excelled, making it puzzling why most of the Cougars’ staff was fired after the 2022 season. Sioux Falls was on the verge of the NCAA Tournament last season and went 16-6 during Ford’s tenure as DC. Last year, USF conceded 20.73 points and 286.3 yards per game, headlined by a shutout win over Minot State.

Regardless, Bemidji State is thrilled to have Ford in house to build upon a season where the Beavers ranked near the top of the NSIC in numerous defensive categories. BSU led the conference in opponent third-down conversion percentage (28.1) while ranking second in scoring defense (17.9 points per game) and defensive passing efficiency.

Coupled with Bemidji State’s explosive offense that led the conference in passing and overall efficiency, the Beavers had a powerful winning combination to pace several dominant performances.

“(The defense was) a variation of stuff that combined some man and zone principles that were a little bit different,” Bolte said. “It was similar to what we've done in the past, but (defensive coordinator Marcus McLin) did a really nice job clarifying what the rules were and making it fit into what our system was.

Bemidji State head coach Brent Bolte encourages the Beavers during the second quarter against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“When Coach McLin came in, we really didn't change a whole bunch of the calls and different things for the kids to learn. But he did a nice job of maybe narrowing down what our package was and installing his stuff so it all bundled together. … He's a good coach. So he made it really easy for the kids to buy back in and see what his vision was for the defense. He really did a nice job of blending that in.

“And even though we gave a lot of looks – I'm sure from a quarterback perspective, it was a lot of looks – it was really easy for the defense to go out and play.”

Ford represents Bemidji State’s third DC in the last three seasons. That variability didn’t hurt the Beavers in 2022 under McLin, and Ford is hoping for a similarly smooth transition this time around.

“I'm learning a lot of this stuff that they did a year ago and really like it,” Ford said. “It's smart. It's multiple. I get why they were successful. Bolte said (to me), ‘Yeah, I wasn't comfortable with some of this stuff. I had to see it, and I love it.’ So now, we're basically doing a lot of that stuff again.”

Pressing the issue

One of the most effective tweaks to the 2022 edition of BSU’s defense was playing tighter, press-man coverage at the line of scrimmage to give opposing receivers less room to maneuver.

BSU will run a similar scheme in 2023. Bolte and Ford are hoping to preserve the value of McLin’s impressive additions while putting their own spin on this year’s “Gang Green” iteration.

The Beavers crunch Minnesota State Moorhead's Jack Strand (15) in a game against MSUM on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

“We played a lot more aggressive style (last season),” Bolte said. “We were going to play man (coverage), we were going to bump and run, we were going to do stuff which was not really BSU’s pedigree leading into Marcus coming. I love it. It's different for us. But if your corners are up (pressing) and you're taking away easy throws and you're able to get pressure with four (rushers), man, it's a pretty simple solution to life on that side.”

Bemidji State’s secondary was anchored by all-NSIC defensive backs Princeten Harris, Caleb Young and Colton Herman, the latter of whom Bolte called “as good of a safety as we've had here in a long time.” Bolte played linebacker in college and specializes in the front seven as a coach, so hiring a DC with secondary expertise was paramount. Ford fit the bill as a former DB and captain during his playing career at South Dakota State.

“I'm not a secondary coach,” Bolte said. “So A-No. 1 besides coordinating skills, they have to be able to coach the secondary. … I'm pretty set in my ways in how we're going to do stuff up front, (so) it gives (the DC) more time to really focus in on what you're doing in the back half. There's a lot of similar characteristics of these individuals I’ve hired – good guys that can relate to kids, that do a really good job with the fundamental aspect of football.”

Veteran presence

Ford will have a full cabinet of stellar returning players to work with. Seven returning BSU defenders made an all-conference team last season: linebacker Max Buduris, defensive tackle Marco Cavallaro, defensive end Stephen Hoffman, linebacker Spencer Wehr, Harris, Herman and Young. That group and those behind them are knowledgeable and experienced, even schooling Ford on the defensive scheme’s finer points.

“When we're in meetings, I'm going, ‘Hey guys, what is this?’ And they're talking me through it,” Ford said. “Because you’ve got to realize, I got here on a Sunday night at midnight, and we practiced at 3 (p.m.) that Wednesday. It was a quick turnaround. I'm very familiar with this style of defense, but the verbiage, all that stuff – it was all new.

“I was leaning on those guys. I'd go into the room, I’d write, ‘OK, we’ve got these coverages going in, we’ve got these blitzes,’ whatever. I’ve got guys looking at me like, ‘Yeah, we got this. We know what we’re doing here.’ So it's a relief where you had a veteran group that you could lean on. But I'm really excited. They're great dudes. I’m looking forward to seeing what this can be.”

Bemidji State's Max Buduris (7) tackles a Winona State ball carrier during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Finding solutions to stymie offenses is difficult in today’s game with the prevalence of run-pass options, zone reads and quick tempos. It’s enough to make Bolte question his own career path. But he still loves the challenge, and he’ll have a new partner to work with in 2023.

“That's the thing about defense. You chase your tail a lot. You chase ghosts,” Bolte said. “You have to prepare for all this BS. Because offensive guys have the easiest job in the world. They just throw stuff out there and (say), ‘Eh, we’ll go see if it works.’ Defensive guys have to prepare for all (possibilities). So when you’re looking at it that way, we sit in these rooms, offensive guys are out on the boat fishing and we’re in here trying to figure out how to do X, Y and Z for all these different things.

“So if I could rewind my career, I’d jump on offense. But I'll stay on defense, since I’m 46 years old. But that's kind of the deal. The nuances of the defense … I'm a schemer. I like (solving problems).”

