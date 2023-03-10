6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

FOOTBALL: Ethan Biehn follows Jacks’ pipeline to Chet, Beavers sign 30-plus

Bemidji High School senior Ethan Biehn won’t have to worry a whole lot about being the first BHS football player to transition to BSU. His reasons to sign extended far beyond familiarity, though.

092122.S.BP.BHSFOOT Ethan Biehn.jpg
Bemidji senior Ethan Biehn (2) runs to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Moorhead on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
March 10, 2023 08:24 AM

BEMIDJI – Bemidji High School senior Ethan Biehn won’t have to worry a whole lot about being the first BHS football player to transition from a Lumberjack to a Beaver. In fact, he’ll be accompanied by four former BHS teammates from the previous class, plus Colton Hinrichs from two classes ago.

For Biehn, his reasoning to sign with the Bemidji State football team and continue playing at Chet Anderson Stadium extended beyond former teammates and familiarity.

“They're an amazing football program,” he said. “Being able to go there just shows that if you can compete, you're going to be able to have super, super high expectations. And I'm so excited to be part of that winning culture. If you can compete, you'll be able to go far.”

The Beavers have competed exceptionally well over the past few seasons, establishing a new program benchmark in back-to-back years with runs to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Biehn’s done his share of winning in high school, reaching the Section 8-5A Championship in his junior season with the Lumberjacks.

100522.S.BP.BHSFOOT Ethan Biehn.jpg
Bemidji senior Ethan Biehn (2) runs with the ball during the first quarter against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

College football presents a different challenge, though. Biehn, a three-sport athlete at BHS, wasn’t sure whether he’d pursue baseball, basketball or football at BSU. He’s not closing the door on playing multiple sports, but the football field – where he’s racked up his most notable highlights – will be his initial focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I've given thought to playing baseball,” Biehn said. “I know it's a big dedication. Gunner Olszewski played (both) back in the day. It's a legacy to live up to, but for now, I'm sticking with football. It's obviously something that crosses your mind. But at this point, where you’ve got to balance football, baseball and school, it's something where I think I'm just going to choose playing football and school at this point.”

Olszewski, a former Bemidji State all-conference standout at cornerback and current four-year NFL veteran, represents somewhat of an ideal scenario for Biehn. The two share similar body types and abundant athleticism, but Biehn knows he has plenty of work to do to reach that point.

“Best-case scenario is the NFL,” Biehn said. “But yeah, if you have the mentality that you want to be like Gunner Olszewski, and I have that mentality, I mean, super amazing football player. That’s a guy you want to look up to, and if you can play with that mentality that you want to play like) him, I think it's just going to bring success.”

2963523+111316.S.BP_.BSUFB2 WEB.jpg
Bemidji State’s Gunner Olszewski (36) looks back while running for a touchdown during a November 2016 game against Minnesota Crookston at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Pioneer file photo

Beavers add Blackduck’s Ridge Flatness, Iowa QB

As a whole, Bemidji State signed 31 players in its 2023 class. They hail from Minnesota (14 players), Wisconsin (seven), Iowa (five), North Dakota (two), Illinois (two) and South Dakota (one).

Blackduck running back/linebacker Ridge Flatness accompanies Biehn as another local prep standout to join the Beavers. He will commence his career on the defensive side of the ball. Biehn, who played cornerback and receiver with the Jacks while also taking handoffs out of the backfield, plans to start his BSU career on offense, with some potential special teams snaps mixed in.

110422.S.FF.Blackduck.Flatness
Blackduck's Ridge Flatness carries against Fertile-Beltrami during their Minnesota Section 6 9-man football game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Fargodome.
Michael Vosburg/Forum Communications Co.

“The more that you can move guys around in general, it makes it harder on defenses,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “It's just a matter of how much punishment you can take and give when you're a smaller-statured guy. … Ethan, you go and watch him play basketball, you go watch him play baseball, he’s a winner, right?

“... He’s going to compete. If it was hopscotch, he’s going to get his hide out there ready to throw blows. He's that way. So we're excited. I'll be interested to see where he develops and where he lands, but certainly slot receiver and punt return, kick return(s) would be a natural fit for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

092822.S.BP.BHSFOOT Ethan Biehn 3.JPG
Bemidji senior Ethan Biehn (right) breaks up a pass intended for Brainerd's Eli Hoelz during a game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Forum News Service

Bemidji State also added a possible successor to All-American seventh-year quarterback Brandon Alt: Connor Carver from Fort Dodge, Iowa. Bolte complimented Carver’s potential while noting how precious his opportunity to learn from Alt would be in 2023.

“Couldn’t be more excited to have Connor Carver,” Bolte said. “I'll be honest with you, I was nervous. Connor was an early commit to us, and it was just like trying to dodge things to see if he was going to get through the Division I corridor. And he made it, even though he got some offers, a lot of interest from those schools later.

“But he's a guy that we targeted A-No. 1. Reminds me a little bit of Alt out of high school. He can run, he has a huge arm, a lot of leadership characteristics. … He's got all the tools and we expect him to be the next great quarterback here at BSU. That's what we're hoping for.”

111922.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brandon Alt.JPG
The Beavers prepare for a snap during a game against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Christian Babcock is a sports reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer. He trekked to Bemidji from his hometown of Campbell, Calif., after graduating from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University in 2021. Follow him on Twitter at @CB_Journalist for updates on the Lumberjacks and Beavers or to suggest your favorite local restaurant.
What To Read Next
030123.S.BP.BHSBBB Ethan Biehn.jpg
Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji's Section 8-4A semifinal postponed to Wednesday
March 10, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Maple Grove_0392.jpg
Prep
Overtime games, including double-OT thriller, part of Class AA winners
March 09, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round - Maryland vs Minnesota
College
Gophers season ends with loss to Maryland
March 09, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Northern Town Hall
Local
Bemidji city staff raise concerns over MOU with Northern Township
March 07, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Snowshoeing.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Spring events set at Itasca State Park
March 09, 2023 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Bemidji City Council retains outside legal counsel for city manager review
March 07, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Helga Town Hall - Nary School
Local
Bemidji area townships set meeting times for Township Day
March 07, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti