Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

FOOTBALL: Brendan Beaulieu named American Football Coaches Association All-American

Beaulieu is the fourth Bemidji State football player all time to earn an All-American nod from the AFCA and the first offensive player.

113022.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brendan Beaulieu.JPG
Bemidji State senior Brendan Beaulieu (19) runs with the ball after making a catch during a second-round NCAA Tournament game against Angelo State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas.
Courtesy / Angelo State Athletics
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 12, 2022 04:19 PM
WACO, Texas – Brendan Beaulieu has earned national recognition once again.

The record-breaking Bemidji State football senior wide receiver was named a Second Team Division II All-American by the American Football Coaches Association on Monday. He is the fourth BSU football player all time to earn an All-American nod from the AFCA and the first offensive player.

This is Beaulieu’s first career honor from the AFCA – he was named an Associated Press All-America Second Team selection last season.

Beaulieu busted up the Beavers’ record book in 2022, inscribing his name at the top of several Bemidji State receiving marks. The Cottage Grove native led Division II with 19 touchdown receptions, a single-season record at BSU. He set a program record with 1,504 receiving yards, the second-highest total in the nation. Beaulieu capped off the most productive receiving season in Bemidji State history by catching a program-record 82 passes, the sixth most in D-II.

112322.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brendan Beaulieu touchdown.jpg
Bemidji State senior Brendan Beaulieu (19) scores a touchdown during the second half against Winona State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Beaulieu finished his senior season with the Beavers as the program's career record holder in receptions (215), receiving yards (3,725) and receiving touchdowns (38) to cement himself as one of the all-time great receivers at Bemidji State.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Beaulieu was named to the All-NSIC First Team and was one of three Beavers to be recognized as a D2CCA All-Super Region 4 First Team member. He qualifies to earn votes as a D2CCA All-American, the results of which will be announced on Dec. 15.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. These teams are the only ones chosen exclusively by the coaches themselves.

111622.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brendan Beaulieu.JPG
Bemidji State senior Brendan Beaulieu (19) catches a touchdown pass during a game against U-Mary on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Bismarck, N.D.
Courtesy / U-Mary Athletics

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
