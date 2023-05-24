FOOTBALL: Brendan Beaulieu joins up with CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Bemidji State football standout and record-breaking wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu has joined the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team announced on Saturday. Beaulieu signed a deal with Winnipeg over the weekend.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to play with Winnipeg,” Beaulieu said in a release. “Thanks to the Bemidji State football staff over the years and all my teammates that have helped me get to this point."

Beaulieu finished his BSU career with his name throughout the record books. The 6-foot-3 wideout from Cottage Grove spent his entire collegiate career with the Beavers. Beaulieu was a five-time All-American, a feat that had never been accomplished in Bemidji State football history.

He led NCAA Division II with 19 touchdown receptions, which was also a single-season record at Bemidji State. Beaulieu set a program record with 1,504 receiving yards during the 2022 season, which was the second-highest total in the nation. He capped off the most productive receiving season in Bemidji State history by catching a program-record 82 passes, the sixth most in D-II.

Bemidji State's Brendan Beaulieu (19) scores a touchdown in the first half against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

"I was extremely excited to learn of Beau's signing with Winnipeg,” said BSU head coach Brent Bolte. “With Beau's skill set and unparalleled work ethic, he will be a great fit in the CFL and the Blue Bombers organization. Couldn't be happier for him to get this opportunity with a championship-level team and to have a chance to work with Beaver football alum and current offensive line coach Marty Costello."

Beaulieu had nine games with at least 100 receiving yards, with a season high of 167 against Augustana. He caught a touchdown pass in 11 games, with five multi-touchdown performances including a season-high four TD grabs against Winona State. Beaulieu caught at least five passes in 12 games, hauling in 10 or more in two games with a season-high 12 against Augustana.

In the playoffs in 2022, Beaulieu put together an opening-round game for the ages with five catches for 138 yards and four touchdowns in Bemidji State’s win over Winona State.

Beaulieu finished his senior season with the Beavers as the program's career record holder in receptions (215), receiving yards (3,725) and receiving touchdowns (38) to cement himself as one of the all-time great receivers at Bemidji State.

Winnipeg will play two preseason games coming up on May 27 and June 2 before opening the regular season at home on June 9 against Hamilton. The Blue Bombers will play a 21-game regular season from June until the end of October looking to advance to the 110th Grey Cup on Nov. 19. Last year, Winnipeg reached the Grey Cup, falling just short by a score of 24-23 to Toronto.

Bemidji State's Brendan Beaulieu (19) dives for a catch in the first half against Minot State on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)