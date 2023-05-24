99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

FOOTBALL: Brendan Beaulieu joins up with CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Bemidji State football standout and record-breaking wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu has joined the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Winnipeg has preseason games on May 27 and June 2.

113022.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brendan Beaulieu.JPG
Bemidji State senior Brendan Beaulieu (19) runs with the ball after making a catch during a second-round NCAA Tournament game against Angelo State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas.
Courtesy / Angelo State Athletics
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:09 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Bemidji State football standout and record-breaking wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu has joined the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team announced on Saturday. Beaulieu signed a deal with Winnipeg over the weekend.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to play with Winnipeg,” Beaulieu said in a release. “Thanks to the Bemidji State football staff over the years and all my teammates that have helped me get to this point."

Beaulieu finished his BSU career with his name throughout the record books. The 6-foot-3 wideout from Cottage Grove spent his entire collegiate career with the Beavers. Beaulieu was a five-time All-American, a feat that had never been accomplished in Bemidji State football history.

He led NCAA Division II with 19 touchdown receptions, which was also a single-season record at Bemidji State. Beaulieu set a program record with 1,504 receiving yards during the 2022 season, which was the second-highest total in the nation. He capped off the most productive receiving season in Bemidji State history by catching a program-record 82 passes, the sixth most in D-II.

110321.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brendan Beaulieu.jpg
Bemidji State's Brendan Beaulieu (19) scores a touchdown in the first half against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

"I was extremely excited to learn of Beau's signing with Winnipeg,” said BSU head coach Brent Bolte. “With Beau's skill set and unparalleled work ethic, he will be a great fit in the CFL and the Blue Bombers organization. Couldn't be happier for him to get this opportunity with a championship-level team and to have a chance to work with Beaver football alum and current offensive line coach Marty Costello."

ADVERTISEMENT

Beaulieu had nine games with at least 100 receiving yards, with a season high of 167 against Augustana. He caught a touchdown pass in 11 games, with five multi-touchdown performances including a season-high four TD grabs against Winona State. Beaulieu caught at least five passes in 12 games, hauling in 10 or more in two games with a season-high 12 against Augustana.

In the playoffs in 2022, Beaulieu put together an opening-round game for the ages with five catches for 138 yards and four touchdowns in Bemidji State’s win over Winona State.

Beaulieu finished his senior season with the Beavers as the program's career record holder in receptions (215), receiving yards (3,725) and receiving touchdowns (38) to cement himself as one of the all-time great receivers at Bemidji State.

Winnipeg will play two preseason games coming up on May 27 and June 2 before opening the regular season at home on June 9 against Hamilton. The Blue Bombers will play a 21-game regular season from June until the end of October looking to advance to the 110th Grey Cup on Nov. 19. Last year, Winnipeg reached the Grey Cup, falling just short by a score of 24-23 to Toronto.

100621.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brendan Beaulieu.jpg
Bemidji State's Brendan Beaulieu (19) dives for a catch in the first half against Minot State on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
050521.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brendan Beaulieu cropped.jpg
Bemidji State wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu (19) catches a pass in the end zone during a receiving drill as part of Saturday's Green and White spring game at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Austin Monteith / Bemidji Pioneer)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BSU_Track.jpg
College
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Doss and Goodwin named USTFCCCA All-Region
May 19, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
042223.S.BP.BSUMGOLF Rylin Petry.jpg
College
MEN’S GOLF: Rylin Petry becomes first Beaver named to PING/GCAA All-Region Team
May 19, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2023 Hall of Fame.jpg
College
Bemidji State reveals 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class
May 15, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423.N.BP.TREYGODDING.jpg
Local
TrekNorth's Trey Godding gearing up for Bethel University in the fall
May 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052423.N.BP.HOLLYVIND.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's Holly Vind aims to do well by her family, pursue teaching
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
IMG_3008.jpg
Northland Outdoors
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Bemidji area lakes are warming up quickly
May 24, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
052423.OP.BP.COMMRAUSSIN.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Helping veterans struggling with addiction
May 24, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Veronica Raussin, Addicted.org