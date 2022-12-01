SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
FOOTBALL: Brandon Alt named Harlon Hill finalist; 5 Beavers named All-Region

Five Bemidji State football players were named Division II Conference Commissioner's Association All-Super Region Four selections, tied for the most in program history.

113022.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brandon Alt and Kellan Wandtke.JPG
Bemidji State junior Brandon Alt (back) unleashes a pass as sophomore Kellan Wandtke (64) and the offensive line protect him during a second-round NCAA Tournament game against Angelo State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas.
Courtesy / Angelo State Athletics
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 01, 2022 03:25 PM
BEMIDJI – Brandon Alt is busy once again this award season.

The Bemidji State football junior quarterback has been named a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist for the second consecutive season. Alt joins eight other players vying for the award, which honors the Division II Player of the Year in college football.

The announcement was made Thursday morning by the Little Rock Touchdown Club. Alt, a Cottage Grove native, was selected as a finalist by NCAA D-II sports information directors through a round of regional voting.

Alt made history in 2022 as BSU’s second-ever NSIC Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned All-NSIC First Team honors after leading the league with 3,864 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns, both of which ranked third in Division II.

Alt broke the Beavers’ all-time career passing yardage and career touchdown passes records earlier this season. He has compiled 8,649 career passing yards and 94 career passing touchdowns.

101222.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brandon Alt.JPG
Bemidji State junior Brandon Alt (10) slings a pass to the flat during the first half against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

Alt joins Colorado School of Mines senior quarterback John Matocha as the two finalists from Super Region Four. Tyson Bagent, the 2021 Harlon Hill winner from Shepherd, Concord’s Jarod Bowie, Newberry's Mario Anderson, Virginia Union's Jada Byers, Ouachita Baptist's TJ Cole, Nebraska-Kearney's TJ Davis and Ferris State's Caleb Murphy were selected from Super Regions One, Two and Three.

The nine finalists will be placed on the national ballot, from which all 178 of the Division II school and conference SIDs will select the award's 36th winner.

The winner of the 2022 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16, and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 13.

Alt finished fifth in the Harlon Hill voting last season.

The Harlon Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill, a former North Alabama standout who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.

5 Beavers named All-Super Region Four

Alt has some company among Bemidji State’s regional honorees.

Five BSU football players were named Division II Conference Commissioner's Association All-Super Region Four selections, tied for the most in program history.

Wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu, offensive tackle Ty Cobb and edge rusher Zollie Kaplan were named to the First Team, while Alt and center Jake Gannon made the Second Team.

The five Beavers honored matches the program record established last season.

Beaulieu, Cobb and Kaplan now move into a vote for All-American honors recognized by the D2CCA, which will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Colorado Mines quarterback Matocha and Northern State's Ian Marshall were named the D2CCA Super Region Four Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

111622.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brendan Beaulieu.JPG
Bemidji State senior Brendan Beaulieu (19) catches a touchdown pass during a game against U-Mary on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Bismarck, N.D.
Courtesy / U-Mary Athletics
101222.S.BP.BSUFOOT Ty Cobb and Bill Ketola.JPG
Bemidji State offensive linemen Ty Cobb (76) and Bill Ketola (73) block during the first half against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer
120322.S.BP.BSUFOOT Jake Gannon.JPG
Bemidji State sophomore Jake Gannon (62) blocks alongside freshman Bill Ketola (73) and sophomore Conor Kovas (69) during a play against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer
102222.S.BP.BSUFOOT Zollie Kaplan 2.JPG
Bemidji State senior Zollie Kaplan (18) rushes the quarterback in a game against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
