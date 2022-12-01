FOOTBALL: Brandon Alt named Harlon Hill finalist; 5 Beavers named All-Region

BEMIDJI – Brandon Alt is busy once again this award season.

The Bemidji State football junior quarterback has been named a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist for the second consecutive season. Alt joins eight other players vying for the award, which honors the Division II Player of the Year in college football.

The announcement was made Thursday morning by the Little Rock Touchdown Club. Alt, a Cottage Grove native, was selected as a finalist by NCAA D-II sports information directors through a round of regional voting.

Alt made history in 2022 as BSU’s second-ever NSIC Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned All-NSIC First Team honors after leading the league with 3,864 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns, both of which ranked third in Division II.

Alt broke the Beavers’ all-time career passing yardage and career touchdown passes records earlier this season. He has compiled 8,649 career passing yards and 94 career passing touchdowns.

Bemidji State junior Brandon Alt (10) slings a pass to the flat during the first half against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

Alt joins Colorado School of Mines senior quarterback John Matocha as the two finalists from Super Region Four. Tyson Bagent, the 2021 Harlon Hill winner from Shepherd, Concord’s Jarod Bowie, Newberry's Mario Anderson, Virginia Union's Jada Byers, Ouachita Baptist's TJ Cole, Nebraska-Kearney's TJ Davis and Ferris State's Caleb Murphy were selected from Super Regions One, Two and Three.

The nine finalists will be placed on the national ballot, from which all 178 of the Division II school and conference SIDs will select the award's 36th winner.

The winner of the 2022 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16, and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 13.

Alt finished fifth in the Harlon Hill voting last season.

The Harlon Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill, a former North Alabama standout who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.

5 Beavers named All-Super Region Four

Alt has some company among Bemidji State’s regional honorees.

Five BSU football players were named Division II Conference Commissioner's Association All-Super Region Four selections, tied for the most in program history.

Wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu, offensive tackle Ty Cobb and edge rusher Zollie Kaplan were named to the First Team, while Alt and center Jake Gannon made the Second Team.

The five Beavers honored matches the program record established last season.

Beaulieu, Cobb and Kaplan now move into a vote for All-American honors recognized by the D2CCA, which will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Colorado Mines quarterback Matocha and Northern State's Ian Marshall were named the D2CCA Super Region Four Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

Bemidji State senior Brendan Beaulieu (19) catches a touchdown pass during a game against U-Mary on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Bismarck, N.D. Courtesy / U-Mary Athletics

Bemidji State offensive linemen Ty Cobb (76) and Bill Ketola (73) block during the first half against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State sophomore Jake Gannon (62) blocks alongside freshman Bill Ketola (73) and sophomore Conor Kovas (69) during a play against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer