FOOTBALL: Brandon Alt named Bobby Bell D-II College Impact Player of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS – It may be the offseason, but Bemidji State football team quarterback Brandon Alt is still piling up awards.

Minnesota Football Honors and the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation announced this year's Bobby Bell College Impact Player of the Year Award winners on Tuesday, and Alt earned the Division II accolade.

Alt continued making his mark during the 2022 season. He led the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and ranked third in the nation in passing yards (3,864) and fourth in passing touchdowns (38). Alt threw for more than 350 yards in four games and exceeded 250 yards in 11 games last season.

Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt throws a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Pioneer file photo

He also finished eighth in Division II in points responsible for (230) and sixth in passing yards per game (297.2). Alt led the NSIC and ranked No. 12 among Division II quarterbacks in passing efficiency.

The Bobby Bell College Impact Player of the Year Award honors the most impactful Minnesota college football player at the Division I, II and III levels. A winner from each division was selected by a voting committee comprised of board members from the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Bemidji State enters the upcoming season ranked No. 8 in the Lindy's Preseason Poll and will open its 2023 slate at home at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, against Northern State at Chet Anderson Stadium.

