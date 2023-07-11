Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

FOOTBALL: Brandon Alt named Bobby Bell D-II College Impact Player of the Year

It may be the offseason, but Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt is still piling up awards.

102321.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brandon Alt 1.jpg
Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt (10) takes a knee on the sidelines during a game in October 2021.
Pioneer file photo
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Today at 1:27 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – It may be the offseason, but Bemidji State football team quarterback Brandon Alt is still piling up awards.

Minnesota Football Honors and the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation announced this year's Bobby Bell College Impact Player of the Year Award winners on Tuesday, and Alt earned the Division II accolade.

Alt continued making his mark during the 2022 season. He led the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and ranked third in the nation in passing yards (3,864) and fourth in passing touchdowns (38). Alt threw for more than 350 yards in four games and exceeded 250 yards in 11 games last season.

081421.S.BP.BSUFB Brandon Alt.jpg
Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt throws a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Pioneer file photo

He also finished eighth in Division II in points responsible for (230) and sixth in passing yards per game (297.2). Alt led the NSIC and ranked No. 12 among Division II quarterbacks in passing efficiency.

The Bobby Bell College Impact Player of the Year Award honors the most impactful Minnesota college football player at the Division I, II and III levels. A winner from each division was selected by a voting committee comprised of board members from the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji State enters the upcoming season ranked No. 8 in the Lindy's Preseason Poll and will open its 2023 slate at home at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, against Northern State at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Christian Babcock is a sports reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer. He trekked to Bemidji from his hometown of Campbell, Calif., after graduating from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University in 2021. Follow him on Twitter at @CB_Journalist for updates on the Lumberjacks and Beavers or to suggest your favorite local restaurant.
What To Read Next
022523.S.BP.BHSGBB Beth Bolte.jpg
Prep
Beth Bolte stays local, inks with Bemidji State to chase dental, hardcourt passions
4d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
082419.S.BP.BSUWOMEN.jpg -- Lead
College
Registration now open for Howe-Welle Women's Athletics Golf Tournament
4d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
3755492+CP.102117.S.BP_.BSUMHKY2 Web.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Zach Whitecloud to hold local autograph session on July 13
5d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Greater Tuna1.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
'Greater Tuna' 2-person comedy opens July 14 at Bemidji's Chief Theater
5h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Itasca State Park.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake Itasca public water access closed through 2023 summer season
3h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
053123.N.BP.BHSGRADUATION 9.jpg
Local
Bemidji area high school graduation rates generally drop amidst statewide increase
3d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Greater Bemidji web art 2023 copy.jpg
Local
Greater Bemidji seeks applications for child care expansion grants
4h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report