Sports College

FOOTBALL: Bemidji State’s Ty Cobb named Lindy’s Preseason All-American

Bemidji State senior right tackle Ty Cobb was selected to the Lindy's Preseason All-America First Team. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive tackle has been a stalwart for the Beavers since 2021.

101222.S.BP.BSUFOOT Ty Cobb and Bill Ketola.JPG
Bemidji State offensive linemen Ty Cobb (76) and Bill Ketola (73) block during the first half against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:28 PM

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State football senior right tackle Ty Cobb was selected to the Lindy's Preseason All-America First Team, the program announced on Monday.

"This is an awesome honor for Ty," head coach Brent Bolte said in a release. “He has worked extremely hard over his time at BSU to put himself in this position. We are fortunate to have him and look forward to seeing him compete this year."

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive tackle has been a stalwart for the Beavers since starting as a regular during the 2021 campaign.

In 2022, Cobb was named an All-American by the AP, D2CCA and Don Hansen, in addition to earning All-Super Region 4 First Team and All-NSIC North First Team accolades. He started all 13 games at right tackle, helping contribute to the nation's fifth-best offensive line in terms of sacks allowed per game (0.69), which also led the NSIC.

111622.S.BP.BSUFOOT Ty Cobb.JPG
Bemidji State's Ty Cobb (left) blocks U-Mary's Steven Kennedy during a game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Bismarck, N.D.
Courtesy / U-Mary Athletics

Cobb was part of the nation's 11th-best scoring offense (37.1 points per game) and 10th-best total offense (458.9 yards per game) to also lead the NSIC. He protected quarterback Brandon Alt during an NSIC Offensive Player of the Year season and second consecutive Harlon Hill nomination for Alt. The Beavers finished with the nation's fourth-best passing offense (318.7 yards per game) and added 140.2 rushing yards per contest.

Cobb’s 2022 season came on the heels of a stellar 2021 year. Cobb was a Don Hansen All-American, D2CCA All-Super Region 4 First Team honoree and NSIC North First Team All-Conference awardee. He started all 13 games in 2021, helping anchor the nation's fifth-best offensive line in sacks allowed (nine), fifth-best passing offense (335.3 yards per game), ninth-best total offense (466.7 yards per game) and 11th-best team in tackles for loss allowed (44).

Bemidji State was recently tabbed No. 8 in the Lindy's Preseason Poll and opens the 2023 season at home against Northern State at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

101522.S.BP.BSUFOOT offensive line.JPG
Bemidji State's offensive line of Ty Cobb (76), Bill Ketola (73), Jake Gannon (62), Conor Kovas (69) and Will LeMire (68) analyze the defense before a snap on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
