FOOTBALL: Bemidji State's heroics forged a landmark year for upswing Beavers

BEMIDJI -- In 1926, the first year of existence for a fledgling Bemidji State football team, the season was considerably delayed because the players didn’t yet have uniforms.

Like the grandfathers of the program, the current regime of Beavers are expanding the season further and further -- though today’s extensions are for a much different reason.

“Our program has been waiting for the breakthrough,” head coach Brent Bolte said. “You go back to the 1930s and early 40s, all that was going on in the world at that point. Everything that’s gone on to get to today, (this breakthrough) is pretty special.”

They’ve come a long way since those early days, when the roster was too small for a scrimmage and Bemidji State had to turn to “the high school lads” for a proper workout.

Things improved in the 1940s, especially during the program’s record run of nine straight wins between 1940-41. That record hadn’t been touched in over 80 years, but it got a long-overdue upgrade this fall.

BSU went 10-3 in 2022, a record indicative of a strong team yet one that probably masks the full scope of the squad’s accomplishments.

The Beavers started 0-2, losing by a combined four points in two games they could have won if one or two plays had gone differently. Such is the sport, though, and Bemidji State moved on. BSU didn’t lose for another two and a half months, ripping off 10 straight double-digit victories and returning to national contention.

“There was a lot of quiet confidence within our group,” Bolte said. “We knew, regardless of starting out 0-2, there was that aura around them like, ‘This isn’t that big of a deal. We’ve done it before.’ From top to bottom, the leadership was really good, and the energy was really good.”

Of course, there was plenty of talent to spearhead the team’s surge. Brendan Beaulieu exits as the greatest wide receiver in program history, and he’ll take with him school records for receiving yards (3,725), touchdowns (38) and catches (215) over his career, plus single-season records for receiving yards (1,504), touchdowns (19) and catches (82) in 2022.

Beaulieu benefitted from having Harlon Hill finalist Brandon Alt throwing him the ball all year, too. Alt set program records for career passing yards (8,649) and career passing touchdowns (94) and still has a year of eligibility left.

The offense was certainly flashy, yet the defensive side of the ball was perhaps most responsible for this season’s success.

Edge rusher Zollie Kaplan finished the year with 14.5 sacks -- the most by a Beaver this century -- and he landed half a sack shy of tying the program’s career record of 26.5. Defensive end Colbey Wadsworth was a disruptive force all year, and cornerback Princeten Harris was a ballhawk in the secondary.

“It’s pretty impressive to see what these guys have done,” Bolte said. “It’s all about the kids, man. They do so much work, and us coaches just get to steer it in the right direction and not screw it up. I’m very proud of these guys, from the scouts to the all-conference and future All-Americans on the team.”

The Beavers eventually won the NSIC North Division and were crowned co-champs of the overall league. They returned to the NCAA Tournament, something they had never done until last year, and even clinched a home playoff game for the first time ever.

They made it count, too, enduring the frigid tundra for a 31-7 romp over Winona State.

“It’s taken a long time for the program, 90-some odd years to get a home playoff game. That’s the part that is wild to me,” Bolte said. “We had the same record as last year, 10-3, but it was a different feel. … We did take a step. We were able to win a conference championship again, win the North and then play a home game that’s never been played here.”

The season again ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, this time against No. 2 Angelo State, so finding a way into the national quarterfinals is now the next piece of the puzzle for BSU. And Bolte remains optimistic about his team’s chances.

“It was all new a year ago, but now it just feels like something we’re accustomed to doing,” he said. “I’m excited about the growth of the team. … If Angelo State’s No. 2, I don’t think we’re that far off. That, to me, is the exciting part of the growth within the program. Things are on the right trajectory.”