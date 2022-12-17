SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

FOOTBALL: Bemidji State’s Brandon Alt takes 8th in Harlon Hill Trophy voting

The Harlon Hill Award recognizes the best player in the country and is Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. And Brandon Alt was named a finalist for the second year in a row in 2022.

090322.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brandon Alt.jpg
Bemidji State junior Brandon Alt makes a pass in the third quarter against Minnesota State on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 16, 2022 07:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Brandon Alt landed eighth in Harlon Hill Trophy voting on Friday night, landing near the bottom of the field but still among the most elite players in college football.

The Harlon Hill award recognizes the best player in the country and is Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. And Alt, the quarterback of the Bemidji State football team, was named a finalist for the second year in a row in 2022.

Alt accumulated 17 points to beat out Newberry running back Mario Anderson (13 points) in the nine-player pool.

Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha won the award with 178 points. Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy placed second with 117 points, while 2021 Harlon Hill winner Tyson Bagent was third.

Alt finished the 2022 season with 3,864 passing yards, which was third in the country, and his 38 touchdown passes ranked fourth. He was the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in both categories. He completed 59.9% of his passes but also threw a Division II-high 20 interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beavers finished the year with a 10-3 record -- which included a program-record 10-game win streak -- and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Alt became the first Harlon Hill finalist in program history. He finished fifth in the 2021 voting.

2022 Harlon Hill Trophy Results

1-John Matocha, Colorado Mines QB -- 178 points

2-Caleb Murphy, Ferris State DE -- 117 points

3-Tyson Bagent, Shepherd QB -- 108 points

4-Jada Byers, Virgiania Union RB -- 48 points

5-TJ Cole, Ouachita Baptist RB -- 37 points

ADVERTISEMENT

6-Jarod Bowie, Concord WR -- 30 points

7-TJ Davis, Nebraska-Kearney QB -- 22 points

8-Brandon Alt, Bemidji State QB -- 17 points

9-Mario Anderson, Newberry RB -- 13 points

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSCOLLEGE FOOTBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report