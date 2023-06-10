FOOTBALL: Bemidji State ranked preseason No. 8 in Division II by Lindy’s

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State football team has been ranked eighth in the nation among NCAA Division II programs by Lindy's College Football Magazine.

"We are excited about being ranked highly coming into the 2023 season," head coach Brent Bolte said in a release. "It shows how people around the country view our program and the type of players we are producing here in northern Minnesota."

This year's big climb inside the top 10 is 15 spots higher than Bemidji State was ranked last year in the Lindy's Preseason Poll, when the Beavers entered the 2022 season at No. 23. The Beavers won 10 games last year, the second straight season that featured a lengthy winning streak.

Bemidji State sophomore Uriah Glynn (32) goes up against sophomore Drew Lindgren (52) during a challenge at BSU's Green and White Spring Game on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State capped the regular season in 2022 winning nine straight games and stretched it to 10 following its NCAA Tournament opening round win over Winona State.

Super Region 4 was well represented in the rankings. Joining the Beavers in the top 10 are Colorado School of Mines (No. 3), Angelo State (No. 6) and Minnesota State (No. 7). Winona State came in ranked 23rd.

Bemidji State is just a few months away from its season opener. The Beavers host Northern State to begin the 2023 campaign at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, at Chet Anderson Stadium.