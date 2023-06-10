99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

FOOTBALL: Bemidji State ranked preseason No. 8 in Division II by Lindy’s

The Bemidji State football team has been ranked among the top teams in the nation by Lindy's College Football Magazine.

042923.N.BP.POMAPRIL MH 2 - 041923.S.BP.BSUFOOT.jpg
The Bemidji State offense cheers after a teammate won a challenge at BSU's Green and White Spring Game on April 15, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:25 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State football team has been ranked eighth in the nation among NCAA Division II programs by Lindy's College Football Magazine.

"We are excited about being ranked highly coming into the 2023 season," head coach Brent Bolte said in a release. "It shows how people around the country view our program and the type of players we are producing here in northern Minnesota."

This year's big climb inside the top 10 is 15 spots higher than Bemidji State was ranked last year in the Lindy's Preseason Poll, when the Beavers entered the 2022 season at No. 23. The Beavers won 10 games last year, the second straight season that featured a lengthy winning streak.

041923.S.BP.BSUFOOT Uriah Glynn, Drew Lindgren.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Uriah Glynn (32) goes up against sophomore Drew Lindgren (52) during a challenge at BSU's Green and White Spring Game on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State capped the regular season in 2022 winning nine straight games and stretched it to 10 following its NCAA Tournament opening round win over Winona State.

Super Region 4 was well represented in the rankings. Joining the Beavers in the top 10 are Colorado School of Mines (No. 3), Angelo State (No. 6) and Minnesota State (No. 7). Winona State came in ranked 23rd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji State is just a few months away from its season opener. The Beavers host Northern State to begin the 2023 campaign at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

041923.S.BP.BSUFOOT Defense.jpg
The Bemidji State defense fights off the offense during BSU's Green and White Spring Game on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
061423.S.BP.LEXIETATRO Itasca Team.jpg
Prep
SOFTBALL: Bemidji’s Lexie Tatro named NJCAA Division III All-American
June 09, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Minnesota Golden Gophers senior offensive lineman Nathan Boe (66) celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the Nov. 26, 2022, game against the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
College
Gophers football schedules for 2024-25 announced
June 09, 2023 12:32 AM
 · 
By  By Randy Johnson / Star Tribune
061023.S.BP.BSUWGOLF Erica Gartner and Mollie Albrecht.jpg
College
WOMEN’S GOLF: Erica Gartner named permanent Bemidji State head coach
June 08, 2023 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061023.S.BP.BHSBGOLF Nick Yavarow lead.jpg
Prep
BOYS GOLF: Bemidji's Nick Yavarow preaching confidence, poise ahead of state meet
June 09, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
061023.N.BP.FROSTBITE.jpg
Local
Voyageurs' 'Frostbite' Esports team completes inaugural season
June 09, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
TN-hiker-web.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center, Neilson Spearhead Center to offer hike and paint classes
June 08, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061522.N.BP.KCWALLEYE 10.jpg
Northland Outdoors
22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic set for June 10
June 06, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report