FOOTBALL: Bemidji State lead back, fan favorite Jalen Frye enters transfer portal

BEMIDJI -- One of the faces of Bemidji State football will have a new home next season.

Jalen Frye, a former All-American and BSU’s starting running back, announced via Twitter on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.

With mixed feelings I announce that I have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a grad transfer! I loved my time at Bemidji State, and would recommend it to guys looking to WIN and have fun doing it 🏈. 1 year left of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/pNN9Sed6oD — J1 (@jfrye0110) December 29, 2022

“With mixed feelings I announce that I have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a grad transfer! I loved my time at Bemidji State, and would recommend it to guys looking to WIN and have fun doing it. 1 year left of eligibility,” he tweeted.

Frye was named a Don Hansen Third Team All-American in 2019 after a breakout season. He ranked fifth nationally with 148.6 rushing yards per game, including a 316-yard performance against Minot State that fell just three yards short of the program record.

Frye missed the 2020 season due to the pandemic and the 2021 season due to an Achilles tendon injury. He returned in 2022 and posted 790 yards on 204 carries (3.9 yards per carry, a career low) and eight touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finishes his three-season BSU career with 2,747 rushing yards, which ranks sixth in program history. His total of 577 career rushing attempts is fifth all-time at BSU.