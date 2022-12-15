FOOTBALL: Beaulieu, Kaplan, Cobb reel in more All-American honors for Bemidji State

BEMIDJI -- Awards season continues to crest for the Bemidji State football team.

Wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu, edge rusher Zollie Kaplan and right tackle Ty Cobb were all named to the Associated Press and the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-America teams on Wednesday.

Beaulieu, who was also named an AFCA All-American earlier in the week, earned First Team nods to both the AP and D2CCA All-America teams. Beaulieu led Division II with 19 touchdown receptions, a single-season record at BSU. He set a program record with 1,504 receiving yards, the second-highest total in the nation. Beaulieu capped off the most productive receiving season in Bemidji State history by catching a program-record 82 passes, the sixth most in D-II.

Beaulieu is the first player in program history to earn D2CCA All-America First Team honors and the second to be named to the AP All-America First Team.

Kaplan was named First Team by the AP and Second Team by D2CCA. He finished seventh in the Gene Upshaw Award voting as the nation’s top senior lineman. He finished third in D-II with 14.5 sacks and eighth with 21.5 tackles for loss. His 14.5 single-season sacks and 26.0 career sacks both rank second in program history.

Kaplan is BSU’s first-ever defensive lineman to earn an All-America spot on a First or Second Team.

Cobb was a Second Team selection to both the AP and D2CCA All-America teams. He helped the offense finish 11th in the nation in scoring, and the team only allowed eight sacks, which ranked sixth in Division II. The Beavers had 318.7 passing yards per game and 438.9 total yards per game, which ranked sixth and 12th, respectively.

Cobb is the first offensive lineman in Bemidji State history to be named a First or Second Team All-American by any publication.