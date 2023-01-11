FOOTBALL: Alt, Beaulieu, Cobb, Kaplan named Don Hansen D-II All-Americans

BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Add it to the list.

The Bemidji State football team is still not done adding accolades from its historic 2022 season. On Tuesday, Brendan Beaulieu, Zollie Kaplan, Brandon Alt and Ty Cobb were named to the 2022 Don Hansen Division II All-America Team.

Senior wide receiver Beaulieu headlines the group after becoming the first Beaver in program history to be named to the Don Hansen All-America First Team. He is joined by senior defensive end Kaplan, who was named to the Second Team and becomes the first defensive lineman in program history to make the Second Team.

Quarterback Alt and offensive lineman Cobb were each Honorable Mention selections.

Bemidji State senior Brendan Beaulieu (19) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against Northern State on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Beaulieu is now a five-time All-America selection for the 2022 season, a feat which has never been accomplished in Bemidji State football history. The Cottage Grove native led D-II with 19 touchdown receptions, also a single-season record at Bemidji State. Beaulieu also set a program record with 1,504 receiving yards during the season, which was the second-highest total in the nation. He capped off the most productive receiving season in Bemidji State history by catching a program-record 82 passes, the sixth most in D-II.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beaulieu finished his senior season with the Beavers as the program's career record holder in receptions (215), receiving yards (3,725) and receiving touchdowns (38) to cement himself as one of the all-time great receivers at Bemidji State.

Bemidji State senior Zollie Kaplan (18) rushes the quarterback in a game against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

Kaplan earns his fourth All-America accolade after being named to the AP All-America First Team, D2CCA All-America Second Team and Elite 100 Second Team earlier this season. Kaplan finished seventh in the Gene Upshaw Award voting as the nation's top senior lineman, making him the program's first-ever finalist for the award. The St. Louis Park native was nearly unstoppable this season, finishing third in Division II with 14.5 sacks and eighth with 21.5 tackles for loss. His 14.5 sacks are the second most in program history, and he is second at BSU with 26.0 career sacks.

Alt, a finalist for the 2021 and 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy as Division II Player of the Year, is the first quarterback from BSU to be recognized by the Don Hansen All-America selection committee and is listed as an Honorable Mention. A native of Cottage Grove, he was the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and led the NSIC with 3,864 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns, which ranked him third in Division II in both categories. He also posted a 156.6 passing efficiency and 59.9 completion percentage through 13 games during the 2022 season. Alt is the program's all-time career passing yardage and career touchdown record holder with 8,649 career passing yards and 94 career passing touchdowns.

Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt (10) throws a pass in a game against Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service

Cobb marks his second consecutive season as a Don Hansen All-America Honorable Mention after previously earning the honor in 2021. Cobb was an immovable force for a Bemidji State offense that finished sixth in Division II with only eight sacks allowed and 11th in the nation in scoring. He helped the Beavers' offense average 318.7 passing yards per game to rank sixth in D-II and average 438.9 yards total to rank 12th. Cobb is the first offensive lineman in BSU history to be named either First or Second Team All-America by any publication.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of longtime small college football advocate Don Hansen, who died at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen's National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988.